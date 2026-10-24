‘Wonder of America’ promises time of grace

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“The Wonder of America” is about to celebrate its 500th anniversary. This is the description given to the image of Our Lady left on the cloak of an Indigenous Mexican man in 1531 -- Our Lady of Guadalupe. It is also the title of a pastoral letter released on the birthday of the Virgin Mary by the bishop of Los Angeles, Jose Gomez.

A youth never alone

Archbishop Gomez fondly recalls visiting Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City in his youth, and now, “All these years later, I realize that Our Lady of Guadalupe has gone with me every step of the way of my journey, guiding me, drawing me closer to her Son.” Our Lady of Guadalupe’s picture is shared among many, found in homes and shops and imprinted in the hearts of the people, even if they are not aware of her presence. All the while, she is pointing to her Son. “Mary is the mystery at the heart of the life of Christ. She herself had predicted that 'all generations shall call me blessed.' And in every generation, artists have sought to capture something of the beauty of this mysterious woman whom God chose to be the mother of His only Son.”

The mystery of the tilma’s endurance

One wonder of Our Lady of Guadalupe is the tilma’s endurance despite all odds, much like what Mary endured watching her Son’s suffering. Archbishop Gomez explains:

“The tilma is made from a rough, perishable cloth woven from agave fibers. By all accounts, it should have deteriorated a long time ago, especially in the salty air that comes from the lake in Mexico City near where it hangs. But the tilma has been studied by artists and scientists from many disciplines over many years. No one can yet explain how the image was created on the cloth or how the tilma itself has survived.”

We are all “Guadalupanos”

While apparitions are considered “private revelations,” we are invited to contemplate them. Archbishop Gomez shares his own faith: “I believe the Guadalupe apparitions happened, that they were a true historical event. When I behold my mother, when I think of her love for me, I see Our Lady of Guadalupe. I see her face. In the gaze of her tender eyes, I know myself to be a child of God. I know she is my mother.”

Archbishop Gomez explains that all those born in the Americas are “Guadalupanos,” or the spiritual children of Our Lady of Guadalupe; she holds a special place for us in her Immaculate Heart. “We owe our Christian faith to that first generation of missionaries who followed Our Lady’s apparitions. The Church in Los Angeles and the Catholic Church in the United States are born from that mission. We all live in the new world that Holy Mary of Guadalupe came to bring. The New World of Faith.”

With the upcoming celebration of 500 years since the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Archbishop Gomez believes we are in an extraordinary time. “I am writing this pastoral letter to you because I believe that these next five years, as the 500th anniversary of Our Lady’s apparitions draws near, will be a time of many graces and spiritual opportunities. With this letter I hope to prepare us to receive the Lord’s gifts during this Guadalupe Jubilee, to deepen our appreciation for the miracle that is Guadalupe, and to realize what this miracle means for our lives, for our vocation as disciples, and for the Church’s ongoing mission.”

A New Mission

Archbishop Gomez said he believes a new mission has arrived for those in America “to proclaim Jesus to the people of our time.”

In order to understand this new mission, Gomez recommends a study of Nican Mopohua (“He is told”), which is the account of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s apparitions. His letter goes through the book, explaining the tale of adventure much like “a medieval tale of knights and chivalry” but also a primary text for American Catholicism that should be read and reflected upon to understand Our Lady of Guadalupe’s message to us.

Archbishop Gomez’s letter will inspire readers and in particular, those from the Americas, to embrace their Catholic history and find a way to bring it to life in today’s modern world.