Ahead of Halloween, Catholic group’s timely reminder

Halloween can be complicated. These two things help my own family keep a level course as we celebrate this holiday.

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As joyful and exciting as Halloween can be, the holiday can be complicated.

For starters, many decorations are downright gruesome, upsetting small children and ruining the fun for families. The same goes for costumes that are overly scary or inappropriate.

My family loves Halloween — dressing up as our favorite characters, greeting our neighbors, celebrating with friends and family, and honoring the great Feast of All Saints the next day.

But when some neighborhood Halloween decorations have my kids covering their eyes in fright when we walk past them, or even walking another route to avoid them? That feels like a bridge too far for me.

What’s a Catholic mom to do?

I’ll share with you two helpful things that have helped my own family keep a level course as we celebrate this holiday.

A focus on the saints

The most important part of celebrating Halloween is remembering its real purpose: honoring All Saints’ Day on November 1. Its very name comes from “All Hallows’ Eve,” meaning the night before All Saints Day.

We love reading The Night the Saints Saved Halloween, a delightful picture book that reclaims Halloween as a truly Catholic celebration and teaches children about Halloween, All Saints Day, and All Souls Day. In fact, just recently my fourth grader told me, “Everyone should read The Night the Saints Saved Halloween. Then they would understand what Halloween is really about!”

We avoid overly scary or gruesome costumes and decorations. We talk about how this day is a celebration of Christ’s triumph over death. And of course, we dress up as our favorite saints for our parish’s annual All Saints Day party!

A gentle reminder about tasteful costumes

Along with keeping things lighthearted and focused on the saints, we try to practice Christian charity in our costumes and celebrations. If a particular costume would be upsetting to others, it’s easy enough to choose another costume.

A timely reminder about tasteful costumes came from American Indian Catholic Outreach, an office of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City that serves the American Indian people of Oklahoma. The office shared this message on their website and social media:

November is Native American Heritage Month. It’s a time to honor the sacrifices and contributions of American Indians to their country, their community and their faith. It’s also a time to remember how cultural awareness can help avoid stereotypes and bring honor and dignity to the many tribes, nations, and clans around the world. Please be aware during this time of year that many of the Native American “costumes” sold for Halloween and Thanksgiving are not culturally accurate or appropriate. The regalia worn by American Indians reflects the rich history, tradition, and meaning of the clothing, and “costumes” should be avoided. Resources to help families, schools, and parishes appreciate the history of American Indians in Oklahoma and the Catholic Church can be found online at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian – americanindian.si.edu/nk360.

These kinds of gentle nudges help keep the holiday’s focus where it belongs, on the saints and on Christ’s victory over death.