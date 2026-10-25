Pope appeals for peace in Yemen, help for city under siege

Yemen's long situation of conflict is newly intensified with the broader war in the region.

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Pope Leo XIV is asking for Yemenis to be allowed to live in peace, particularly as the humanitarian situation there grows more acute. The city of Taiz has been under siege from the Iran-backed Houthis since early October, leaving some 800,000 without access to supplies.

After praying the midday Sunday Angelus on October 25, the Pope said:

I am following with concern the grave humanitarian situation in Yemen, particularly in the city of Taiz, where the population is suffering from a lack of food, water, and medical care. I make a heartfelt appeal for hostilities to cease and for the Yemeni people and all the peoples of the region to be guaranteed the right to live in peace.

A United Nations spokesman said on Friday, "It’s 20 days and counting since Taiz has been cut off." People there depend on water trucked in, but that has been cut off. The Economist earlier this month called Yemen "one of the most desperate places on earth ... More than 2m children under five are malnourished."