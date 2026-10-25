Pope assures closeness to Jordan, as death toll reaches 9

Gunmen opened fire on a funeral at a Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, a rare instance of violence in a country committed to coexistence and peace.

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Pope Leo expressed his solidarity with Jordan, and specifically with the Greek Orthodox community there, after a terrorist attack on a Christian funeral on Friday left nine people dead and more than three dozen wounded. The Holy Father mentioned the tragedy after leading Sunday's midday Angelus on October 25:

My prayers go out to all those who were injured or lost their lives last Friday in the terrorist attack on worshippers at the Orthodox Church of Saint George in Harmoud, Jordan. I express my closeness to the community and the entire country, which is known for its peaceful coexistence and respect between different religions.

Picture taken through a smashed window at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George. AFP

Jordan plays a unique role in the broader Holy Land, as a beacon of coexistence and dialogue. Various places in the country are especially dear to Christians, particularly the site of Jesus' baptism. While Christian communities there go back to the time of Christ, they are a minority in the country.