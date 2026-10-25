The first time Mary was invoked as “Queen of Palestine”

Plus a special prayer to Mary, invoking her protection over the war-torn areas of the Holy Land.

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One of the Blessed Virgin Mary's official titles is "Queen of Heaven and Earth," a title that is derived from the fact that she was the Mother of the King, and has a special role as the "Queen Mother."

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that "the Immaculate Virgin, preserved free from all stain of original sin, when the course of her earthly life was finished, was taken up body and soul into heavenly glory, and exalted by the Lord as Queen over all things, so that she might be the more fully conformed to her Son, the Lord of lords and conqueror of sin and death" (CCC 966).

This queenship is not only "general," over the whole earth, but also "specific," reigning over each country and region in the world.

For this reason, Catholics began invoking her as "Queen of Palestine," when after World War I the United Kingdom had governance over the Holy Land, which at the time was called Palestine. This refers to the entire Holy Land, and not one specific part of it.

First to call her Queen of Palestine

Surprisingly, Christians did not have long history of referring to Our Lady as Queen of Palestine until the 20th century. This is due to the fact that the Holy Land has been a hotly contested region of the world for 2,000 years and various powers have held it throughout history, each calling it a variety of names.

It wasn't until 1920 that the region was officially called "Palestine" by the United Kingdom, which occupied it until after World War II.

According to the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Latin Patriach Luigi Barlassina was the first to invoke her under this title:

Patriarch Luigi Barlassina (1920-1947), on the occasion of his solemn entry into the Cathedral Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre on July 15, 1920, and the consecration of the diocese to Mary, who invoked the title of “Queen of Palestine” for the first time.

Patriarch Barlassina consecrated the region to the Blessed Mother, and so invoked her under a title that referred to the geographical region that was setup after World War I.

Since then the word "Palestine" has changed in its scope, but Catholics in the region continue to invoke her under this title and a separate feast has been established on October 25.

Below is a prayer from 1926 that asks for Our Lady of Palestine's protection over the Holy Land, which is a constant prayer of those who live in the area and of the whole Church, which has a special love for the homeland of Jesus and his mother: