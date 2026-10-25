The first time Mary was invoked as “Queen of Palestine”

Plus a special prayer to Mary, invoking her protection over the war-torn areas of the Holy Land.
One of the Blessed Virgin Mary's official titles is "Queen of Heaven and Earth," a title that is derived from the fact that she was the Mother of the King, and has a special role as the "Queen Mother."
The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that "the Immaculate Virgin, preserved free from all stain of original sin, when the course of her earthly life was finished, was taken up body and soul into heavenly glory, and exalted by the Lord as Queen over all things, so that she might be the more fully conformed to her Son, the Lord of lords and conqueror of sin and death" (CCC 966).
This queenship is not only "general," over the whole earth, but also "specific," reigning over each country and region in the world.
For this reason, Catholics began invoking her as "Queen of Palestine," when after World War I the United Kingdom had governance over the Holy Land, which at the time was called Palestine. This refers to the entire Holy Land, and not one specific part of it.
First to call her Queen of Palestine
Surprisingly, Christians did not have long history of referring to Our Lady as Queen of Palestine until the 20th century. This is due to the fact that the Holy Land has been a hotly contested region of the world for 2,000 years and various powers have held it throughout history, each calling it a variety of names.
It wasn't until 1920 that the region was officially called "Palestine" by the United Kingdom, which occupied it until after World War II.
According to the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Latin Patriach Luigi Barlassina was the first to invoke her under this title:
Patriarch Luigi Barlassina (1920-1947), on the occasion of his solemn entry into the Cathedral Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre on July 15, 1920, and the consecration of the diocese to Mary, who invoked the title of “Queen of Palestine” for the first time.
Patriarch Barlassina consecrated the region to the Blessed Mother, and so invoked her under a title that referred to the geographical region that was setup after World War I.
Since then the word "Palestine" has changed in its scope, but Catholics in the region continue to invoke her under this title and a separate feast has been established on October 25.
Below is a prayer from 1926 that asks for Our Lady of Palestine's protection over the Holy Land, which is a constant prayer of those who live in the area and of the whole Church, which has a special love for the homeland of Jesus and his mother:
O Mary Immaculate,
gracious Queen of Heaven and of Earth,
behold us prostrate before thy exalted throne.
Full of confidence in thy goodness
and in thy boundless power,
we beseech thee to turn a pitying glance upon Palestine,
which more than any other country belongs to thee,
since thou hast graced it with thy birth,
thy virtues and thy sorrows,
and from there hast given the Redeemer to the world.
Remember that there especially
thou wert constituted our tender Mother,
the dispenser of graces.
Watch, therefore, with special protection
over thy native country,
scatter from it the shades of error,
for it was there the Sun of Eternal Justice shone.
Bring about the speedy fulfilment of the promise,
which issued from the lips of Thy Divine Son,
that there should be one fold and one Shepherd.
Obtain for us all that we may serve the Lord
in sanctity and justice during the days of our life,
so that, by the merits of Jesus
and with thy motherly aid,
we may pass at last from this earthly Jerusalem
to the splendors of the heavenly one.
Amen.
(“Imprimatur, Jerusalem. Kal. Jan. 1926: Aloysius Patriarcha”)