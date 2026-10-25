Unable to go to Assisi, Pope asks prayers for meeting

Never before has it been so clear that wars, as well as sowing death and destruction, impoverish and harm the world. May the Lord inspire choices of dialogue and peace!

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After praying the Sunday midday Angelus, Pope Leo turned the attention of the faithful to the meeting that will happen this week in Assisi, gathering religious leaders of many different confessions to join in an appeal for world peace. The event will take place exactly two weeks after the Pope's lung surgery, and doctors recommended that the Holy Father not fly there, so he will be sending a message instead of going in person.

"Let us continue to pray together for peace," the Pope said this October 25.

The day after tomorrow, on October 27, let us join in spirit with the heads of churches and religious leaders who will gather in Assisi to mark the 40th anniversary of the meeting convened by Saint John Paul II. Never before has it been so clear that wars, as well as sowing death and destruction, impoverish and harm the world. May the Lord inspire choices of dialogue and peace!

On the occasion of the first event, 40 years ago, John Paul II said: "For the first time in history, we have come together from every where, Christian Churches and Ecclesial Communities, and World Religions, in this sacred place dedicated to Saint Francis, to witness before the world, each according to his own conviction, about the transcendent quality of peace."