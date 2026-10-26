4 People who died in 1990s closer to sainthood

A missionary in Peru, a disciple of Padre Pio, and an Argentinian laywoman were among six cases that advanced, according to a Vatican decree published October 24, 2026.

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The causes for canonization of two missionary bishops has gone forward, along with four other causes advancing, according to a note published October 24. The Vatican also recognized the heroic virtues of two Italian priests, a Capuchin friar who was a disciple of Padre Pio, and a consecrated laywoman from Argentina. Four of the six cases involve people who died only in the 1990s, and a fifth died in the 1980s.

During an audience granted to the Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, on Saturday, Leo XIV approved the publication of decrees recognizing the heroic virtues of these Servants of God. For each of them, the subsequent recognition of a miracle will be necessary in order to consider their beatification – the final stage before canonization.

The Catholic Church has thus recognized the heroic virtues of Bishop Friedrich Kaiser Depel, a German bishop who served for many years as a missionary in Peru. Born in 1903, he was a member of the Community of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, within which he was ordained a priest in 1932. Sent as a missionary to Peru in 1939, he became the first prelate of the Territorial Prelature of Caraveli, in the south of the Andean country.

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In this remote territory, the man who was consecrated as a bishop in 1963 found only a few priests and no nuns. He therefore set about establishing a women’s religious congregation there, the Missionary Sisters of the Savior, Teacher, and Redeemer. As a participant in the Second Vatican Council, he called for priests to be sent where there are none. He died in Peru in 1993.

A missionary bishop in India

The Church also recognized the heroic virtues of Bishop Oreste Marengo, a member of the Salesians of Don Bosco. This Italian, born in 1906 in Piedmont, spent most of his life in India, where he served as Bishop of Diburugarh from 1951 to 1964, of Tezpur from 1964 to 1969, and then as Apostolic Administrator of Tura until 1979.

It was in this city in eastern India that he died in 1998. A fervent evangelizer, he was deeply committed to meeting, as best he could, the educational needs of the regions in which he carried out his ministry.

2 Italian priests dedicated to the poor

Leo XIV also advanced the cause of Father Domenico Pogliani, an Italian priest born in 1838 and who died in 1921. In 1896, he founded the Institute of the Holy Family, a charitable organization dedicated to caring for the poor and the destitute. This charitable organization is still active today in northern Italy.

The Pope also recognized the heroic virtues of Alessandro Vitetti, an Italian priest born in 1915 and who died in 1995. Renowned for his devotion to the most destitute, he was particularly sought after for his qualities as a confessor and spiritual guide. Having been rendered blind and deaf by illness towards the end of his life, he used to say: "I cannot see, I cannot hear, but I believe."

Declared dead, he awoke three hours later

Rome is also advancing the cause of the Capuchin friar Daniele Natale (born Michele De Bonis). Born in 1919, he was a spiritual disciple of Padre Pio and distinguished himself particularly through his charity towards the victims of bombing raids during the Second World War.

In 1952, following a major operation, he was pronounced dead but, to the surprise of his doctors, woke up three hours later. He claimed to have had a near-death experience and to have encountered God during what he described as a stay in purgatory. He died 42 years after this episode, in 1994.

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