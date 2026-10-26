Nun’s wild prediction comes true with Lions quarterback

Jared Goff was happy to spend some time with his former teachers after a big win last Sunday. For the nuns, his career is a story of a prophecy fulfilled.

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On Sunday, the Detroit Lions made quite an impression, and it wasn’t just with the close win over the Green Bay Packers with a final score of 20-17. The Lions posted a video clip of the quarterback, Jared Goff, chatting with a group of religious sisters along the sidelines. The caption said, "Jared Goff says hi to a group of sisters who taught him at Marian Catholic High School.” After the Lions won the game, they posted another picture with the caption “blessed,” showing Goff surrounded by the smiling sisters on the field.

Who are these sisters?

So, who are these sisters and why are they on the sidelines chatting with an outstanding NFL quarterback? Well, they are the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, members of one of the fastest-growing orders in America. They had just four sisters when they were canonically established by Cardinal John O’Connor of New York in 1997 and now have over 140.

The community of Dominicans was founded in response to Pope St. John Paul II’s call for a new evangelization. The sisters have become well known due to the millions of views they’ve received from their videos on their TikTok account. Aleteia interviewed them in May 2026; you can read that interview here.

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Connection to Detroit

Now these wonderful sisters are further in the limelight with the visit they made to the Detroit Lions’ quarterback. They attended the Lions game because Goff is one of their former students. In fact one of the sisters, Sister Thomas Aquinas Betlewski, predicted Goff’s future way back in 2011, when he played football as a junior at their school, Marin Catholic, in Kentfield, California. Sister Mirim Holzman and the other sisters would watch Goff playing on the field, and Sr. Thomas Aquinas knew he had what it takes to make it to the NFL.

In July 2026 the official NFL page posted a clip from the Dominican Sisters Open Mic podcast (Episode 26), in which Sister Miriam, OP, recounts the 2011 story while speaking with Sister Josefa Langhals.

“I remember we were sitting in the seats at the 50-yard line. I was sitting with the other sisters.” She explained that while she was not that familiar with football at that time, one of the sisters, Sister Thomas Aquinas, O.P., had been a football fan her whole life and made the prediction.

“And I remember her just watching Jared Goff, and he was the starting quarterback. And she told me— she leaned over during the game, she leaned over and she said, 'He’s going all the way to the NFL.' Sister Miriam recalled her surprise at such a seemingly wild claim regarding someone from their small high school.

“But the first thing she said after that — it wasn’t about his stats. It wasn’t about the numbers, like how far he’d throw the ball, how many touchdowns he’d had. It wasn’t any of that. It was: 'He stays calm and cool. He thinks like the coach. There’s a prudence out there. He doesn’t … crack under the pressure.'"

In the podcast, Sister Miriam recalled being struck by the words and the clear focus on aspects of virtue -- an element that isn't mentioned in one’s playing stats.

“But it really hit home to me in that moment — the importance of these virtues in the athletes, especially self-control. As it turns out, she was right about everything she said.”