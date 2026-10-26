Priest escorts Homecoming Queen — and steals the show!

When Father Max Gallegos accompanied his younger sister to her Homecoming celebration, he couldn't resist a little sibling rivalry. But the deeper message is more beautiful than the laughs.

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Every girl deserves to feel like a princess occasionally, especially when she's just been crowned Homecoming Queen. But for Kelly Gallegos, a high school student in Alabama, the occasion came with an unexpected fashion critic: her older brother, who happens to be a Catholic priest.

As the siblings made their way along the 50-yard line at Fort Payne High School, Fr. Max Gallegos was clearly bursting with pride. And while the priest-fashionista, who serves in the Diocese of Birmingham, looked rather dashing in his clerical attire — which, incidentally, coordinated beautifully with his sister's elegant black dress — he couldn't resist a little sibling rivalry. (It seems having a vocation doesn't stop you from teasing your little sister!)

Sharing photographs of the special occasion on Instagram, Fr. Max wrote:

"I had the privilege of walking my baby sister down the 50 yard line as she was acknowledged the 2026 Fort Payne High School Homecoming Queen! I love you and am so incredibly proud of you."

But being a big brother, he couldn't possibly leave things there, adding one final cheeky observation: "But, I have to say, my dress is better!"

More than a crown

The post attracted more than 70,000 likes, but among the many responses was one that was particularly touching. Kelly herself explained how much it had meant to have her brother beside her, especially given his vocation.

"Having him there as my brother and as a priest made this memory one I will cherish forever," she wrote, adding that she felt truly blessed to have shared such a beautiful moment with him.

There was another poignant detail to the celebration, however. Kelly revealed in a separate post that her parents had been unable to attend because they were in Mexico serving impoverished communities as part of a Gospel mission.

Although Kelly naturally missed having her parents there, she took comfort in knowing that they were helping families in circumstances not unlike those her own had experienced when they first arrived in the United States. There is something particularly touching about that sense of gratitude coming full circle, with her parents now able to offer others the kindness their own family had once received.

And while her parents were busy making a difference in Mexico, Kelly was certainly in good hands back in Alabama, with a very proud big brother by her side.