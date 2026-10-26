Supporting a cause when funds are tight: You can still help!

We'd love your support during donation week. But if money is tight, there are other ways you can help us enormously.

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This week is donation week at Aleteia, which means we're going to be asking you for money. There's no particularly subtle way of putting that, is there?

And of course, we hope that those of you who can donate will. The work you read here every day costs money to produce, and reader support helps us keep doing it. Truly, we depend on you.

But I also know what it's like to see an appeal for something you genuinely want to support and think: I just can't afford it at the moment.

You read Aleteia. You can help others discover it. Every day, Aleteia shares the Gospel, free for everyone. Your donation helps us continue this mission and reach more hearts. Support Aleteia

Food is expensive. Electricity is expensive. And let's not forget the kids -- our little angels cost us an arm and a leg, as well as the occasional night's sleep! And yet, that doesn't mean you can't help.

Actually, one of the easiest things you can do for Aleteia costs nothing at all. If you read something you love, share it. Send it to your family text group, put it on Facebook, or pass it on to the friend who will appreciate it. You might not be able to make a donation yourself, but someone who discovers us through you might.

You can talk about us, too. If an article topic comes up in conversation after Mass, tell people where you found it. If someone is struggling with something and you remember reading a piece that might help, send it over. If you know somebody who would enjoy our slightly eclectic mixture of popes, saints, Hollywood stars, family life, prayer, and the occasional story involving a 108-year-old Italian priest who built a church with cakes, point them in our direction!

And really, this isn't just about Aleteia

There are charities, parish projects, and good causes most of us would love to support if our bank balances would only cooperate. Perhaps you can't put $50 into the collection for the parish roof, but you can tell somebody else why it matters. You might not be able to sponsor a friend's charity run, but you can share the appeal. You can't fund the school event, but you can turn up and help at it.

I've sometimes wondered whether we have made the word “donate” too synonymous with money. Money is obviously enormously useful -- no charity has ever paid an electricity bill with goodwill -- but when we care about something, we have other things at our disposal, too: our time, our contacts and, particularly now, our ability to put something in front of other people.

And you never quite know what happens after that. The article you share might be read by 10 people, or one. That one person might share it again. Somebody you mention a charity to might be looking for exactly that sort of cause to support. The friend you drag along to a parish fundraiser might come back next year without you.

So yes, this week we're going to ask for your support, and if you're able to make a financial donation to Aleteia, please, please do. And thank you. We genuinely need it. But if you can't, please don't feel awkward about scrolling past that donation button. Just don't scroll past everything else.