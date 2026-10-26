The value of stability when we’re looking to escape

There’s a time and place for seizing opportunities and making changes, but perhaps we do it too much, as an excuse for immaturity.

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A month ago, I was invited to give a talk on the liberal arts at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. When I arrived, the small college town was on high alert. Security guards were everywhere, parking was restricted, and some areas of the campus were restricted. At first I thought this is a lot of fuss just for my little speech. It turns out, Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett was also giving a talk on campus over the weekend. The security suddenly made a lot more sense (I only require two or three security guards when I travel, at most) (Kidding! No one at all knows who I am). Maybe that’s why the parking lot guard initially didn’t want to let me in. I talked my way past and up the hill to the monastery.

Atchison is a beautiful little town about half an hour drive north from Kansas City, built on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River. The monastery is up on top of the hill and has views into Missouri for miles and miles. Down below sprawls the college that the monks founded in 1858. From an initial handful of students, it has grown into a thriving educational institution that strongly holds on to Catholic values.

I can’t help but think the influence of the monks has something to do with the ongoing success of the college and the town. It really is a beautiful place to spend time. The monastery is gorgeous. The school is a perfect picture of a liberal arts campus. The town boasts gracious victorian houses with big porches, a main street, and a riverfront park.

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I was fortunate enough to enjoy the hospitality of the monks and stay in the monastery. Inside, where only the monks are allowed, the halls are quiet and peaceful. The old building is hallowed by prayer and work. The monks are calm and steady. The monk who greeted me gave me a brief tour and explained some of the historical challenges that past monks had faced, including several times running out of funds to complete the building of the main chapel. The men persevered, though, and today the monastery is safe harbor to a thriving community of men who have vowed to live and die in that place.

Staying power

It’s an interesting contrast, the college campus bustling below and the monastery up the hill, quiet and serene. The students come and go. They’re high energy. They’re in transition. This is as it should be at their young age. I think, though, about how I would feel if I was back in college at my age with all the uncertainty and changes we experience when we’re trying to figure out what to do with our lives, who to date, and where to make a home. I would be a raw nerve, burning up with anxiety. The instability wouldn’t feel to me like opportunity anymore.

Yes, there’s a time and place for seizing opportunities, making changes, getting uncomfortable and challenging ourselves. I wonder, though, if over time we hang onto and twist these virtues into excuses for being rash and moving on quickly. We hardly tolerate boredom. Friendships are abandoned for a new set. Church-hopping is endemic. So much of our lives is digital, constantly unsettled, separating community from place. We move through chat rooms and online groups like ghosts, hardly knowing anyone and hardly letting anyone know us. To me, there’s something immature about all this upheaval. We try to convince ourselves that it’s similar to the opportunity and transition that a young person feels, that we are reinventing ourselves, metamorphosing. Actually, we’re experts at avoidance who are unsure of our place in the world.

We would do well to pay attention to the monks at the top of the hill. Benedictines take a vow of stability. They are committed to their place and faithful to their community. I’m sure sometimes they find themselves tired of it. Or bored. Maybe frustrated with each other.

But they stay.

They stay and build. They allow the difficulty of remaining stable and in one place to change them, to sand off the rough edges. Instead of changing the scenery, they change themselves. The Benedictine vow of stability is what created Western culture; it allowed the monks to commit to a single place and make it better. If they weren’t satisfied with the monastery, they fixed it up. They stacked stones, planted orchards, learning beekeeping, dairy farming, and beer brewing. They created architectural masterpieces and made the most gorgeous music the world has ever heard. In the process, they did interior work on themselves and built a beautiful community.

Overall, my life is more blessed than it ought to be. I’m not looking to escape, but there are certainly days I want to disappear for a while and go somewhere else. When I want to run away from my exterior circumstances, that’s my cue to do the opposite, to return to my life and family as if I’m entering back into my own personal monastery. My spiritual retreat is directly into the place God has prepared for me. If I’m struggling with fitting into it, it’s me who needs to change.

Commitment to our particular place and our particular people is how we develop faithfulness and combat restlessness. We are not tourists through life; we have a home and a place. Stability within it grows our accountability, deepens relationships, curates patience, and curbs rash impulses. Depth over dissipation. Commitment over instant gratification. Faithfulness over convenience.