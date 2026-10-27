A never-before-seen Titian comes home to Milan

The Poldi Pezzoli Museum is showing a private Madonna by the Venetian master — on public display for the first time, and back in the city it left in 1744.

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Milan has a new Titian, and it has never been seen before. The Museo Poldi Pezzoli is hosting "Un Tiziano per Milano" until January 25, 2027 — a focused exhibition built around a Madonna with Child and Saint Mary Magdalene, dated to around 1540–1550, on long-term loan from a private collector (see images at the links). The painting has never been exhibited publicly. It left Milan in 1744 when an English Grand Tourist, Sir Thomas Saunders Sebright V, bought it from “a Milanese palace.” Its return is the occasion for a broader inquiry into Titian’s relationship with the city.

The show, curated by Enrico Maria Dal Pozzolo and Lavinia Galli, marks the 450th anniversary of the painter’s death. It is a small exhibition — just a handful of works — but a carefully curated one.

Workshop and masterwork

A close look at the newly surfaced painting reveals two different hands. The Virgin’s face has the refinement Titian is known for; the Magdalene is stiffer, less luminous, treated with noticeably less care. Scholars attribute this difference to Girolamo Dente, a workshop collaborator. The demand for private devotional images meant Titian’s studio produced multiple versions of successful compositions, with assistants filling in where the master left off. Diagnostic analysis found a further surprise beneath the Magdalene’s figure: the painted-over profile of a bearded man, possibly the original commissioner.

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Titian's "Penitent Magdalene" Domaine public

Milan and its Titians

The exhibition also traces the painter’s direct connections to the city. In August 1541, Titian came to Milan for the triumphal entry of Charles V and met Gian Giacomo Medici — military commander, imperial ally, and brother of the future Pope Pius IV. A portrait of Medici, recently reattributed to Titian, hangs in the Biblioteca Ambrosiana and is included in the show.

A second Milanese thread runs through the Madonna Mazenta, painted around 1560–1565 and today at the Gallerie dell'Accademia in Venice — it passed through the collection of a Milanese nobleman close to Cardinal Federico Borromeo before leaving the city.

The exhibition’s most poignant presence is an absence. Titian’s Crowning with Thorns, painted for a chapel in Santa Maria delle Grazie and once mentioned by visitors in the same breath as Leonardo’s Last Supper next door, was seized by Napoleonic troops in 1796 and is now at the Louvre. A partial copy made immediately after the requisition, recently restored, stands in for it.