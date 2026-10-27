How to find Pope Leo in Chicago, or at home

The Pope said that "great things" happen in his hometown. A look at the history and the present-day show that he's right.

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“Great things happen in Chicago.” That was Pope Leo XIV’s follow-up to his “no comment” response when a reporter asked if some divine intervention was behind the White Sox making the playoffs. The humorous exchange took place September 25, while Pope Leo was en route to France.

Despite the White Sox not advancing to the World Series past the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series, “great things” indeed do happen in Chicago.

More than 100 years before the United States declared independence from Great Britain, the French Jesuit missionary Fr. Jacques Marquette arrived in the area where Chicago would eventually spring up. On December 4, 1674, he and his companions landed at the mouth of the Chicago River. The Marquette Monument near the Damen Avenue Bridge now stands near the winter camp on the river’s south fork, which was the first recorded European settlement in the area.

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In 2018, the Archdiocese of Chicago celebrated its 175th anniversary as a diocese (founded in 1843). In the 19th century, millions of immigrants arrived via the Great Lakes waterways, and multiple ethnic parishes were established.

Despite the 1871 Great Chicago fire that burned much of downtown, two churches survived. The fire missed Old St. Patrick’s by a mere two blocks. Shifting residential areas in downtown meant that by 1983, only four people were registered members of the parish. Then, within 10 years, the initiative and zeal of Fr. John J. Wall brought membership up to some 1,000 households.

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Today, daily Mass is offered there, as well as five Sunday services. One of the church’s interior highlights are the 12 side windows, installed in the 1920s and designed with Celtic inspiration from the Book of Kells. Virtual and in-person tours are available. And the church is a short half-mile southeast of the headquarters of Hallow, the number one app for Christian and Catholic prayer.

Holy Family Catholic Church, once the largest English-speaking parish in the nation, is one of four other public buildings (including Old St. Pat’s) to survive the Great Fire. The founding priest, Fr. Arnold Damen, SJ, was doing missionary work in Brooklyn when the fire broke out. He invoked the protection of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and promised seven candles would perpetually burn in front of her statue — where they remain lit in her shrine in the church’s east transept.

In the late 19th century, Our Lady of Perpetual Help was founded as a Polish Catholic community. The church has had extensive renovations over the last two decades and even includes a “Catacomb Café” open to the public Thursday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pope’s childhood parish church and school are currently vacant and privately owned with hopes of restoring these buildings that were significant in the early life of the first American pontiff. St. Mary of the Assumption parish was founded in 1886 for German Catholics working for the railroad and their families in South Chicago.

Young Robert Prevost attended the Chicago Theological Union and was a substitute teacher at St. Rita High School. The St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel has been served by the Augustinians since 1907. The shrine offers a monthly Novena Mass and Prayers on the first Thursday of the month with confession offered one hour before.

The future Pope Leo XIV also visited St. Gabriel Parish and School on occasion, as his brother, John Prevost, was principal from 1993-2004 and then in 2015. The active Canaryville Catholic community recently made a pilgrimage to Rome where they were able to greet the Holy Father and give him some tokens of school pride.

More places to see

Chicago is home to many shrines and places of interest.

One with a papal connection is the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii. The historic Italian parish is affiliated with the Shrine of the Virgin of the Rosary in Pompeii, Italy. Pope Leo XIV was well aware it was her feast day on the day he was elected, and he visited the Italian shrine on May 8, 2026, the first anniversary of his election.

Another Catholic Chicago site with connection to the Holy Father is the National Shrine of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini.

Pope Leo XIV’s namesake, Pope Leo XIII, was responsible for encouraging Mother Cabrini to head west, not east. Her National Shrine includes the room where the missionary sister died in 1917, in Columbus Hospital, which she founded with her sisters in 1905. Mercy Hospital, where Robert Francis Prevost was born, was the first chartered hospital in Chicago. Now Insight Hospital and Medical Center, it was founded by the Irish Sisters of Mercy in 1852.

Even if you're not in Chicago, you can still connect with Pope Leo XIV’s Chicago roots. Here's what we suggest:

Enjoy a thin-crust pepperoni pizza, Pope Leo’s favorite. Aurelio’s Pizza in Homewood, Illinois, is said to be a favorite Pope hang-out and it now serves the “Poperoni” in honor of the Chicagoan.

Practice some longform math problems to keep your mind sharp. Mathematics was the Pope’s college major for his bachelor’s, making him our first pope with a math degree!

Encourage your children or grandchildren to “play Mass” like the Holy Father did when he was a boy — complete with an ironing board covered with a table cloth and cookies as the communion hosts. When they are old enough, suggest that they become altar servers, as he was.

Plan ahead to visit a new or familiar Christmas display and invite friends or family to enjoy a meal together afterwards. The Prevost Family had the tradition of going downtown to see the holiday window displays at Marshfield Fields (now Macy’s — where the tradition continues) and then going out to eat at the iconic German restaurant, The Berghoff.

Pray to St. Peregrine, patron of cancer patients, for the health of the Holy Father and his brother Louis, who is also battling a cancer diagnosis. This year marks the 300th anniversary of the 14th-century saint’s canonization. Chicago has a shrine to him at Assumption Catholic Church downtown, but you might be surprised to find a shrine local to you.