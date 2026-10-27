“I am looking forward to returning”: Pope’s South America trip confirmed

The trip beginning next week (November 6 to 17) is scheduled to proceed according to the original plan, as Pope Leo's recovery from surgery continues without complications.

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While Pope Leo had to cancel his scheduled event in Assisi today, October 27, to avoid flying just two weeks after lung surgery, his long journey to South America is set to begin at the end of next week, according to plan.

The Holy See confirmed the plans in a statement October 26, assuring both that the Pope is "deeply grateful" for the "prayers and affection" at the time of his surgery, and that he "looks forward with great joy and enthusiasm to this journey" to his second homeland.

Here is the full text of the Vatican announcement:

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Two weeks after the surgical procedure undergone by Pope Leo XIV, the Holy See Press Office confirms that the Holy Father's recovery continues to progress, in accordance with the favorable assessments communicated by his medical team.

As previously reported, the surgical procedure was successful and without complications. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed that the condition was localized and that no further oncological treatment is necessary.

Since returning to the Vatican, the Holy Father has gradually resumed his activities, adjusting his daily schedule in consultation with his doctors to prioritize his recovery while continuing to fulfill the responsibilities of his ministry. He has maintained important appointments and public engagements, remaining attentive to the needs of each day and allowing for appropriate periods of rest.

The Holy Father remains deeply grateful for the prayers and affection he has received from throughout the world and for the dedicated care of the medical professionals who have accompanied him during his recovery.

Dr. Luigi Carbone confirms that the Holy Father’s recovery after the surgery continues, and the latest medical examinations attest to his good health and favorable clinical condition. Based on his current clinical status, as well as the instrumental and laboratory tests performed, there are no contraindications that would prevent him from undertaking his upcoming apostolic journey to Latin America as planned. The Pope is following medical recommendations with great care and diligence, and with a deep determination to continue serving the Church.

In this respect, the Holy See Press Office confirms that the Apostolic Journey of Pope Leo XIV to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru, scheduled for 6–17 November 2026, will proceed according to the programme previously published.

The Holy Father looks forward with great joy and enthusiasm to this journey, which will offer opportunities to strengthen the bonds of communion with the local Churches, encourage the faithful in their mission, and bring a message of faith, hope, and peace to the peoples of Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru, encountering the faith of their peoples, and sharing with them the hope and peace that Christ brings to our world: “I am looking forward to returning to the continent where I’ve experienced so many moments of my life. May this journey be an occasion for us to open our hearts to one another, strengthen our communion as brothers and sisters, and renew our commitment to proclaiming the Gospel with joy.”

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