What if your gift-giving was bigger than money this year?

Could the parables we've been hearing in recent weeks at Mass shed some light on our budgets and plans for this holiday season? And are we giving pennies their due?

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As we’re coming on the season of giving, the realization of a lack of finances can hit like a ton of bricks. So many people come to mind that we’d hope to give gifts to, especially if one of your love languages is gift-giving. But for many of us, budgets don't come close to matching up with that long list of loved ones!

An NRF consumer survey showed that in the United States alone, shoppers spent an average of $890.49 in 2025 on holiday gifts and seasonal items. That reaches a total in the U.S. on holiday retail sales near or above $1 trillion. While we hear these numbers and find ourselves imagining what good we could do in the world with that kind of money, many of us still open our wallets when the moment arises to buy and give.

Sometimes the wallet is truly empty, though, and the gift-giver feels a bit down or even despairing of the situation. Recently, the Gospel readings at Mass focused on forgiveness of our neighbors, the parable of the Unforgiving Servant, the parable of the Wicked Tenants, and rendering unto Caesar -- these Scriptures can bring some light to our gift-giving. Here’s how:

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Forgiveness of our neighbors

A typical holiday custom is bringing homemade cookies to our neighbors, and while this is often less expensive than buying gifts, if you are limited on time or money, this option still might not be possible. But what about a deeper, albeit hidden gift for our neighbors? What about forgiveness? When Peter asks, “Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times? Jesus said to him, ‘I do not say to you seven times, but seventy times seven’" (Mt 18:21-22).

Forgiveness may seem not to count as a gift -- especially if you're thinking, "But I don't have any grudges against my neighbor." And they would never see the gift. However, we often do not truly take stock of our thoughts about others. We might make little judgments of their material positions, how they care for them, or how they raise their families. How about this season, when those fleeting moments come to mind, we turn them around to a moment of prayer.

And if you do want it to be a visible gift? How about placing a jar or a cup in your kitchen and when your neighbor enters your mind, for good or for bad, tear a piece of scrap paper off (use junk mail if that’s all you have; we all get THAT too often!) and say a quick prayer. When the holiday season comes, make a card for your neighbor with a "spiritual bouquet" -- sharing how many prayers you've said for them recently, based on the number of scraps of paper in the jar. Both of you will know that your gift to them was much greater than buying material goods or even baking a special something. You’ve cared for their souls.

And the neighbors in our own house?

This story in Matthew 19:23-34 hits us on a more personal level. The King forgives the debts of his servant, like Jesus forgives us, but then the servant doesn't pass it on. We often feel how difficult it is to forgive our own loved ones. What's worse, those moments in our lives compound and create resentment. A gift this season may be to distinguish forgiveness from reconciliation as the Ignatian tradition does. Forgiveness only requires one person. Forgiving someone who has wronged you is your personal decision, cooperating with God’s grace, to release resentment, and surrender vengeance. Reconciliation requires two people. If you are ready to reconcile something in your past with a loved one, perhaps now you can approach the person and tell them you would like to mend the situation if they would like to as well. What a gift you would give! And if the most you can give at this time is forgiveness, that is still a gift, one you are giving to another, and one you are receiving for cooperating with grace.

The wicked tenants

The most shocking parable of the group, The Parable of the Wicked Tenants, found in Matthew 21:33-46 is hard to imagine. Who would approach the King’s home and kill his son? And yet, we realize we have done this very thing when we see Jesus on the Cross. Giving of ourselves, little sacrifices, truly honors the gift-giving season.

When money is tight, find a way to use what you have. If you have a working phone, use it to call each person you would wish to send a card to. Choose one person a day during Advent. If you worry you do not have enough food on the table for your family to enjoy, your gift can be denying yourself the last piece of pie or a second helping. Any little death of self can become a gift to others, just as Christ’s death was a gift to us.

While it’s much harder to give these types of gifts, they have a more lasting impact than trending holiday items.

Give what is best

Finally, while many of us feel that monetarily, we don't have enough, we should remember that a couple of dollars can actually go quite far when helping others. Think about the request for change at the store, or the invite to round up to the next dollar and donate our pennies to various causes, often for research on medical advancements. Keep in mind that something as big as the Pontifical Mission Societies literally began with pennies! (Read the story below.)

Most likely we dismiss our pennies as too little to help others, or we’re embarrassed that we cannot give more, but would we rather lose our favorite organizations, because of our pride? It’s much better to give a little than nothing at all.