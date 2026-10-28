Brewers supported by Catholic chaplain in World Series run

Fr. Jerry Herda has celebrated Mass for the Milwaukee Brewers for 19 years and is able to spiritually support them during the World Series.

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For the first time in 44 years, the Milwaukee Brewers made it to the World Series, the annual championship series of Major League Baseball. It's been a long road, one that has been accompanied for at least half of that time by Catholic chaplain, Fr. Jerry Herda.

Fr. Herda is a priest of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and currently serves both as the chaplain for the Brewers and as pastor of St. Matthias Parish in Milwaukee.

Recently he spoke to WMTV News and explained how important a role faith has played in the lives of many of the players:

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Faith is such an important part of their lives. And it really has come through in their relationship with each other as well. It’s really kind of unified them as a team.

He has served as chaplain for the Brewers for 19 years and has been a lifelong Brewer fan. On occasion he has also thrown the first pitch before a few of their games.

Being at the World Series was a dream come true for him, and the Masses he has celebrated have even attracted some of the opposing team members.

Romans 5

Fr. Herda also explained to TMJ4 News that throughout this year a particular Bible verse has struck him:

It's Romans chapter 5: "Hope does not disappoint." Because we have been hoping so long for this moment and it finally has come, so it's the sense that hope doesn't disappoint. You can go through the struggles and difficulties, but if you cling to hope, it eventually is going to pay off.

Brewers fans have been waiting for this day their entire lives, and the Brewers have been called a "Cinderella team," a team few expected would get this far.