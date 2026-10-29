Blessed Chiara Badano died on the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary

It was fitting that she died on the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, helping her own mother be at peace that the Blessed Mother was taking care of her.

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Many people all over the world have come to know the beautiful life of Blessed Chiara "Luce" Badano. She was an Italian teenager during the 1980s who offered all of her painful suffering up to God.

At age 17, Badano felt a sharp pain in her shoulder that was eventually diagnosed as an aggressive bone cancer called osteosarcoma. It spread quickly and she was soon paralyzed, with the likely chance that she would die. Faced with such an intense trial at a young age, Bl. Chiara did not doubt in God's love for her, but actually drew closer to him.

Blessed Mother's watchful care

When her strength left her and it was clear that she would depart from this world to the next, Bl. Chiara asked her mother to hold her hands.

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Her mother responded:

Don't worry, I will let go only when I have felt that the Blessed Mother has taken it.

Interestingly, Blessed Chiara died on October 7, 1990, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.

It's not hard to see that the Virgin Mary was giving her mother a sweet message from Heaven, telling her that everything would be OK and that she was now in her loving arms.

After her beatification in 2010, Pope Benedict XVI praised her heroic witness and gave thanks to the Virgin Mary for her life on earth:

Let us praise God because his love is stronger than evil and death. Let us thank the Virgin Mary, who leads youth, through difficulty and suffering, to love Jesus and to discover the beauty of life.

While Bl. Chiara's death was on October 7, the Church now celebrates her each year on October 29, which was the date of her birth.