Poland is dedicating a year to the “blind mother of the blind”

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“You are celebrating the Year of Blessed Elżbieta Róża Czacka, who courageously accepted her disability and, establishing numerous initiatives, became ‘the blind mother of the blind,’” Pope Leo XIV told Polish pilgrims during his general audience on Wednesday, October 28. Who was the Pope talking about, and who decided to dedicate this year to her — and why?

October 22, 2026, marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Róża Czacka. She was born in 1876 into an aristocratic family and raised very strictly. After a fall from a horse, she gradually lost her sight and was completely blind by age 22. However, she didn’t withdraw discreetly into the security of her family’s wealth and status. Instead, she decided to use her advantages to learn how to deal proactively with her situation and help other blind people.

She traveled through Switzerland, Germany, and France to learn the latest methods for working with the blind. She chose simplicity and poverty over luxury, and said, “All my life, I was taught to hold my nose in the air. Now I have to learn to lower it.”

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Founder of institutions

In 1910, after learning how to live with blindness and how to help others, she founded a shelter for the blind. The following year, the nascent institution became the Society for the Care of the Blind. It would eventually become established in Laski, west of Warsaw. The institution focused principally on the education of blind children from poor families. Over time it came to include a primary school, an orphanage, a library, and a nursing home for elderly blind women.

The Society was totally secular in nature. However, she eventually recognized the need for permanent staff in the form of a religious congregation dedicated specifically to this purpose. Consequently, after seven years, she founded the Franciscan Sisters Servants of the Cross. Her name in religion was Mother Elżbieta (Elizabeth).

Due to her blindness, her initiative to start a congregation faced skepticism even from within the Church. She continued undaunted. This would not be the only difficulty she would face, as she suffered a series of physical afflictions.

A cancer diagnosis three years later couldn’t stop her; after two operations, she returned to her work. In 1939, during World War II, she received wounds on her head and shoulder in a bombing raid on Warsaw. Because of wartime conditions, doctors had to operate on her shoulder and remove one of her eyes, both without anesthesia.

Final years

In the 1940s she had a stroke and also began to show symptoms of dementia. She stepped down in 1949 from leadership of the religious community she had founded. More than ever, she became not only the “Servant of the Blind,” but also the “Servant of the Cross.” During the last dozen years of her life, her health gradually deteriorated. She offered her suffering to God for the work she had begun. She died in 1961.

Many people turned to her in prayer after her death. On October 27, 2020, Pope Francis recognized the authenticity of a miracle attributed to her intercession.

She was beatified on September 12, 2021, on the same day as Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, the primate of Poland for many years and a fierce opponent of the atheistic Communist regime in Poland.

The two actually had a personal connection; in the 1920s when Wyszyński was still a priest, he befriended Mother Elżbieta Czacka. Their friendship deepened during World War II, when he served as chaplain at Laski and taught catechism to the blind children. They also helped their countrymen during the Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupiers. It was he who called her the “blind mother of the blind” during her funeral.

Images of Elżbieta Róża Czacka and Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński during their beatification Mass fot. Archidiecezja Warszawska/Konferencja Episkopatu Polski/G. Gałązka

A pioneer honored by the Polish Senate

Blessed Elżbieta Róża Czacka was an innovator in care for the blind in Poland. She believed in encouraging people with blindness to be active members of society, aware that they can make a real contribution. She worked on adapting the Braille alphabet to the Polish phonetic system.

More than 3,500 students have graduated from the school in Laski, pursuing careers in a wide variety of professions. Among its distinguished alumni was the pianist Edwin Kowalik (1928–1997).