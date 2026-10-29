Pope Leo to visit Cusco, former capital of Inca empire

Just weeks after the removal of a cancerous tumor from his lung, the Holy Father will embark on an intense trip to iconic places in Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru.

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Among the many stops on Leo XIV’s upcoming trip to South America is Cusco, located in the Peruvian Andes. It’s one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the Western Hemisphere, and once ruled approximately 770,000 square miles. That’s roughly the size of Mexico today, and more than a third the size of the Roman Empire at its greatest extension.

While no longer a capital, the city has grown, preserving many historical monuments from the time of the Incas and from the colonial period. It is recognized as a World Heritage site by UNESCO. The Pope’s visit will draw international attention to this ancient city, where tourism is now one of the main sources of income.

What the Pope will find in Cusco

In an interview with Vatican News, Father Walter Corsini, an Italian missionary in Peru, spoke of what the Pope can expect to find there.

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As in any city, there are people who suffer from poverty: “basic material poverty, which also entails a lack of resources, limited access to education and intellectual development, and, in many families, a poverty of social relationships and a moral poverty.”

Father Corsini’s congregation, the Missionary Servants of the Poor (of which he is the vicar general), tries to “bring the light of Christ to this underlying spiritual poverty” and to help these people to “find the tools and means needed to move forward.”

The missionary also notes that “this is one of those corners of the world where inculturation has perhaps been particularly successful.” The Church there has its “own distinctive character,” he explains, and the people there have a “widespread sense of spirituality.” This “finds truly remarkable expression in popular piety,” he adds. The main event of the Holy Father’s stop in Cusco will, in fact, be a “Meeting with the Faithful and Representatives of Popular Devotion” at the Saqsaywaman National Archaeological Park.

The Church in Cusco has been in “a period of intense preparation” for the Pope’s visit, Father Corsini notes, and he can “already see the great fruits of the work being carried out by the Church in Cusco.” People are drawing closer to the Church at a time when many Catholics “not only do not practise their faith but regularly attend what we call Protestant sects.”

Other stops on the trip

The Holy Father’s trip to South America starts on November 6 and ends on November 17, with him spending time in Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. He will stop in Montevideo, Buenos Aires, and Lima, the capitals of the three countries, as well as smaller cities. Although he was operated on in mid-October to remove a cancerous tumor from his lung, his doctors have cleared him to undertake the demanding journey as scheduled.

Among other events, he will celebrate Masses outside two major Marian shrines: Our Lady of the Thirty-Three, patroness of Uruguay, and Our Lady of Luján, patroness of Argentina.

Also significant in his packed schedule will be his visit to Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital, where the future Pope Francis served as cardinal-archbishop. Leo's predecessor never returned to his homeland after his election as pope, and Leo will undoubtedly have much to say about Pope Francis during his own time there.