Where to find a smart Catholic take on current events

I’ve been an Aleteia reporter for eight years, and I’ve never written an article like this one. We need your help.

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You want to keep up with what’s going on, but logging onto social media just makes you feel like the world is going up in flames around you. You recognize that the 24-hour news cycle gives attention to things that don't really deserve our time, while bigger issues get lost in the muddle. What’s a Catholic got to do to stay informed?

You look for a news source that tells you the truth without the partisan spin. A source that explains what’s going on in the news through the eyes of our Catholic faith, defends life, and always has hope to share — the hope we find only in Jesus Christ.

That news source can only exist if someone pays for it.

You read Aleteia. You can help others discover it. Every day, Aleteia shares the Gospel, free for everyone. Your donation helps us continue this mission and reach more hearts. Support Aleteia

This article is free for you to read, but it wasn’t free for us to make. Aleteia is a tiny team on a shoestring budget, and we run on the generosity of readers like you.

I’ve been an Aleteia reporter for eight years, and in that time I’ve never written an article like this one. But Aleteia is at a critical point, as the gap in our funding has become too big to ignore.

Donation Week ends this Sunday. Without more reader support, our work can’t continue.

Readers like you sent our team to Blessed Fulton Sheen’s beatification, where we reported live so you could feel like you were right beside us at a moment that made history for the Church in the United States. Your gifts paid for our phone calls to the artist whose icon is in the Pope’s bedroom, the students worshiping the Blessed Sacrament on the campus quad, and the Franciscan nun who set a fundraising record when she ran the Chicago Marathon.

Inspiring stories like these keep you going. But the next stories depend on you. Without your gift, they will never be told.

Somewhere tonight, another Catholic is scrolling, worn out and looking for hope. Whether they find it depends on whether we are still here.

You can make sure we are.