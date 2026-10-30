How about dressing up as a saint for Halloween?

If your family is looking for ideas for a unique costume for trick-or-treating, try dressing up as a saint!

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In the United States, typically when our children think of dressing up for Halloween, the first impulse is to find a costume of a character from a popular movie or TV show. Each year millions of kids will dress up as Spider-Man, as an example, or potentially a character from the Minions movies, Super Mario, or Minecraft.

Then there are the variety of blow-up costumes, such as the dinosaur, which seem to be popular each Halloween. While these costumes are certainly harmless and are all very good options, what we don't often think of is returning Halloween to its Catholic roots.

Evening of All Saints Day

The word “Halloween” is a Scottish shortening of the phrase “Allhallow-even,” literally meaning “All Holy Evening” and dates to the 18th century.

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The English have a similar phrase, “All Hallows’ Eve,” with the same meaning. Both words denote the night before All Saints Day, November 1, and refer to the celebration of the holy men and women who are recognized in the Catholic Church as residing in Heaven.

Halloween is technically the "vigil" of All Saints Day and its even possible to attend Mass on Halloween to fulfill your obligation for the solemnity.

With all of this in mind, wouldn't it make sense to dress-up like a saint when you go out trick-or-treating?

It could become a way of "evangelization," especially when neighbors ask who your child is dressed up as.

One interesting "cross-over" would be for your son to dress up like St. Carlo Acutis ... wearing his Spider-Man costume! (See the adorable photo in the slideshow below.)