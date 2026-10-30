Pope Leo has cast his ballot in US midterms, voting by mail

The Vatican confirms that the American-born Pontiff has cast his ballot in Illinois' midterm elections, citing his belief that voting is both a right and a duty.

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“Pope Leo XIV has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen,” the Holy See Press Office announced on October 30, 2026. The Vatican thus confirmed that the Pontiff, who considers voting a “duty,” has cast a mail-in ballot in his home state of Illinois for the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

The news first emerged on Thursday, October 29, when an official in Will County, southwest of Chicago, confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that the Pope had requested a mail-in ballot on October 3. He is registered to vote at an address in New Lenox, where his brother John, a retired teacher, lives.

In a statement reported by Vatican News on Friday, the Holy See further explained that “Pope Leo XIV has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen, whenever he was eligible to do so.”

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The statement confirmed that, “in keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago.”

Leo XIV, who casts his vote under his birth name, Robert Francis Prevost, has thus become the first pope known to have participated in a civil election while in office. Although nothing prohibits members of the Catholic hierarchy from fulfilling their civic duties, they generally maintain a discreet profile in electoral matters to preserve their pastoral neutrality.

A history of voting in the United States and Peru

Voting records examined by the American press suggest that the Pope has long taken his civic responsibilities seriously. He voted in Republican primaries in 2012, 2014, and 2016; Democratic primaries in 2008 and 2010; and general elections in 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2024.

The Vatican added that the Pope also exercised his right to vote “whenever he was eligible to do so” during his years in Peru, where he became a citizen in 2015. However, Peruvian media reported that the Pontiff did not vote in the country's elections earlier this year.