Why small donations matter more than ever

As fewer people donate to charity, small, regular gifts can make a big difference in sustaining Aleteia's mission and keeping its content accessible to all.

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Studies show that charities have been receiving more money from fewer people in recent years. On October 29, 2026, the Fundraising Effectiveness Project published a report on charitable giving in the United States. Although the total amount donated increased, the number of donors decreased by 1.6% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

That might seem small, but the number of American donors has been trending downward for several years. Just 2.9% of donors, classified as “major” or “supersize” donors, accounted for more than three-quarters of donated dollars. Meanwhile, the number of people making smaller donations continued to fall.

This growing dependence on a small number of wealthy donors makes charities more financially vulnerable. Losing even one major supporter can have a significant impact. Real stability requires a broad base of donors, including people who give small but regular amounts.

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This phenomenon isn’t limited to the United States. In Canada, the number of tax returns claiming charitable donations declined by approximately 353,000, or 6.4%, between 2018 and 2024, according to Better Books. Meanwhile, the total amount claimed increased.

According to the UK Giving Report 2026 (PDF), there were six million fewer charitable donors in the United Kingdom in 2025 than in 2016. Nevertheless, the total amount given has broadly kept pace with inflation, thanks to an increase in the average donation.

These studies don't capture every donation, and they often show that overall giving has risen. Yet they point to a consistent problem: Fewer people are giving, and a charity's financial stability depends on the breadth of its donor base, not just the total amount it receives.

Why this matters to Aleteia

These trends are particularly relevant to Aleteia. All the articles on our website are free to read. However, it takes a team of professionals, from reporters and editors to translators and IT experts, to keep our publication running and publishing new content every day. To cover our operating costs, we depend on a relatively small amount of advertising income and on the generosity of donors. Aleteia has been operating at a loss.

Our mission is to bring inspiring and informative content to as many people as possible. We strive to focus on good news that unites rather than divides, offering a Catholic perspective on the world around us. When we report difficult news, we avoid sensationalism and focus on the facts.

But again, making all this content freely available requires financial support. A broad base of regular donors helps us plan for the future and continue serving readers regardless of their financial means.

That's why even a small donation matters. When many readers contribute what they can, their combined generosity provides the stability we need to continue our mission. A modest monthly contribution can be especially valuable because it provides dependable support throughout the year.

You can help us keep Aleteia accessible to as many people as possible. As our Aleteia Donation Week draws to a close, please consider supporting us with a donation, whether large or small.