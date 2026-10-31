Pope Leo laughs his way out of tough spot with Rome basketball games

The University of Notre Dame and Pope Leo's Villanova University are poised to tip off the 2026-27 basketball season with a men's and women's doubleheader in the Eternal City on November 1.

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With the basketball teams of two big Catholic universities planning to face off in Rome this week -- and one of them being the Pope's own alma mater -- many were expecting that we'd see a man in white amidst the crowds of basketball fans. While it seems that that expectation will not come to pass, Pope Leo did address some 7,000 students, faculty, and fans of Villanova and Notre Dame today at the Vatican. (See images at the end of this article.)

The meeting in Paul VI Hall brought together Father Peter Donohue, president of Villanova University, and Father Robert Dowd, president of the University of Notre Dame.

While Father Dowd gave an address to the Pope full of respect and gratitude, he couldn't resist concluding with, "Go Irish!" This brought a response from Pope Leo:

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"Growing up on the south side of Chicago, we oftentimes heard, 'Go Irish.' But as you all know, Prevost graduated from Villanova!" he said, getting cheers from both sides.

"So, the Pope doesn’t take sides," he continued carefully, but then added. "Prevost has another opinion, but we won’t do that now," as he and the crowds laughed.

The Prevost pass

The Holy Father has found himself in more than one tough spot when it comes to sports, since he has made no secret of being a big sports fan. He gave a similarly evasive answer when asked by a Spanish reporter about his favorite soccer team, passing off Prevost as the one with a preference!

However, beyond the laughs, Pope Leo actually has a lot to say about sports and how much they are of value, particularly in today's society.

For example, he told the basketball fans today that "by acting as a concrete means of bringing people together, athletics can teach the values of cooperation and mutual sharing. This is increasingly necessary in an age marked by the distance that can be created by technology."

"In any competition, the members of two teams, even when they have a competitive rivalry, are certainly not enemies," he added.

The Holy Father noted that the teams are gathered in Rome on the eve of All Saints' Day, a reminder that "God calls everyone to be a saint."