One of football's most famous faces passed from this life early this month. But some of his words of wisdom should live on.

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Coach Mike Ditka -- known as “Iron Mike” and “Da Coach” -- died on Friday, October 9th, 2026, at the age of 86. While Pope Leo has not made any public comments about the coach, the Holy Father is surely aware of his successful career, particularly in his hometown of Chicago. As head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1982-1992, Ditka guided the 1995 football team to a dominant 15-1 regular-season record and a 46-10 rout of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX (January 26, 1986). The future Pope Leo was already serving in Peru that year, but probably kept an eye on his hometown teams and the big Bears victory.

Coach Ditka had an overall Bears coaching record of 106-62 regular season and led the team to the playoffs seven times. He later became a familiar face on the television screen as a prominent broadcaster of NFL football games for millions of enthused football fans. He was the first tight end player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Class of 1988) and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame (1986).

Many people saw some of Ditka's hot temper on display during his many games, and his personal life was not pristine, as he was quick to admit. But Ditka was also know to be an active Catholic and a committed Knight of Columbus.

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Born as Michael Keller Dyczko (later Ditka) in 1939 near Pittsburgh, his faith came from his Irish/German mother, Charlotte, who was a fervent convert to Catholicism. Coach Ditka shared that the sacraments were important for the Ditkas, recalling his family influence. “Growing up, the most important thing was the sacraments with my family. We loved everything about the faith.”

In fact “Iron Mike” served as an altar boy while attending Catholic school in Pennsylvania, telling author Timothy Gordon that the Sisters of St. Joseph who ran the school were wonderful but strict. “I altar served throughout grade school. Actually, I even served a couple Masses at college at Pitt. Like I said, the nuns were tough, but it was really good for me. Everything has changed because they don’t get the vocations anymore. They need the vocations in order to do what they have to do.”

While there was a time when he described having “no spiritual life at all,” he found his way back through a Bible study with other coaches.

In the midst of a long life in the spotlight with public falls, Coach Ditka has words of wisdom to take to heart: For example, speaking of our shortcomings, he said once, "Confession matters. You gotta own up to what you do.”

He also emphasized that faith, like athletics, takes effort:

“Sometimes you take for granted that your faith will always be there and everything will be fine. But without making the effort, that’s just not a fact. You have to make a real effort to live your faith daily. … Nobody is going to do it every day. Nobody is going to do it perfectly. But unless you make the effort you’ve got no chance at all.”