Becoming a saint is not reserved to a select few people

At times we may make the false assumption that holiness is something reserved to only a few people and that we could never become a saint.

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Whenever we celebrate All Saints Day, we are drawn to the multitude of men and women who lived lives of heroic virtue. The Church lifts them up as examples and urges us to imitate them. However, whenever we look at the saints, we inevitably look back at ourselves and think that it is impossible for us to become like them. In our eyes, saints are only a few select people who were chosen by God for holiness. We are not part of that "exclusive" group.

Our task on earth

The truth is that while it may seem like we could never become a saint like Mother Teresa, God is not asking us to be a carbon copy of her. What God wants of us is to be holy in the midst of our everyday lives. And here's the most important point: Sanctity is a gift from God that we are asked to receive, not something we build ourselves.

What this requires of us is a daily "Yes" to God, freely choosing to become a saint, even if we will never be officially recognized by the Church.

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Pope Benedict XVI reflected on this reality in an Angelus message in 2007:

Christians are already saints because Baptism unites them to Jesus and to his Paschal Mystery, but at the same time they must become so by conforming themselves every more closely to him. Sometimes, people think that holiness is a privileged condition reserved for the few elect. Actually, becoming holy is every Christian's task, indeed, we could say, every person's!

We are not exempt from this calling and are urged to united ourselves more closely to Jesus Christ.

Pope Benedict XVI continues by highlighting how we are all called:

All human beings are therefore called to holiness, which ultimately consists in living as children of God, in that "likeness" with him in accordance with which they were created. All human beings are children of God and all must become what they are by means of the demanding process of freedom. God invites everyone to belong to his holy people.

It certainly won't be easy, but it is possible through the grace of God.