Jonathan Roumie explains his thing for skulls

The star of "The Chosen" has a rather unusual collection of jewelry, and a surprisingly uplifting reason for wearing it.

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If you've ever taken a close look at Jonathan Roumie's hands, you might have noticed that the actor has quite a fondness for skulls. In fact, the star of The Chosen has amassed an impressive collection of skull rings, and he's now added a matching pendant.

It's perhaps not the look you'd immediately associate with the man who plays Jesus on television, but there's a very Catholic explanation behind his rather gothic accessories.

In a recent Instagram video, Roumie showed off his collection and addressed the curiosity surrounding his choice of jewelry. He acknowledged that some people find his desire to be constantly reminded of death a little strange, but explained that the skulls help him remember how limited our time on earth really is.

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"These skulls remind me to spend energy on the right things each day," he explained, adding that we're all called to become saints.

And as it turns out, the actor's collection has an interesting backstory. Years ago, Roumie bought his first skull ring while playing a drummer in a New York theater production. It was only later, when a nun friend noticed the ring and introduced him to the expression memento mori, that the accessory took on a much deeper meaning.

A surprisingly cheerful message about death

The Latin phrase memento mori means "remember that you will die." Admittedly, it's unlikely to catch on as a motivational slogan in the average office, but it has a long history in Christian spirituality.

The idea isn't to spend our days worrying about death, but to remember that our time is precious and that what we do with it matters. It's a reminder to concentrate on the people we love, the good we can do, and the things that will still matter when our earthly possessions, including our jewelry collections, are no longer of much use to us.

Roumie recently took the idea a step further by leading a Memento Mori challenge on the Catholic prayer app Hallow, inviting participants to reflect on C.S. Lewis's The Great Divorce, a fascinating allegorical tale in which souls are confronted with the choices and attachments that keep them from embracing heaven.

It's an intriguing companion to a reflection on mortality, particularly for anyone who has ever wondered whether the things they spend their days worrying about are really worth the effort.

And while the timing of the challenge around All Saints' Day was particularly fitting, remembering that our time on earth is limited is hardly something we need to reserve for one weekend in November. In fact, that's rather the point of Roumie's skull collection. Those little reminders go everywhere with him, encouraging him to make better use of the time he's been given.