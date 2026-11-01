Pope Leo notes new Blesseds who gave lives in USA

The Holy Father has invited the faithful to call on the intercession of the Georgia Martyrs for all missionaries.
Pope Leo XIV noted the five new Blesseds who were beatified on October 31 in Georgia. After praying the Sunday midday Angelus, he invited the faithful: "Let us invoke the intercession of these martyrs for all missionaries of the Gospel."
The Holy Father recalled "Pedro de Corpa and four companions, religious of the Order of Friars Minor, who were killed in odium fidei in 1597. ...
"Originally from Spain, they responded generously to the Lord's call to evangelize the peoples of the Americas, even to the point of giving their lives. Let us invoke the intercession of these martyrs for all missionaries of the Gospel."
You read Aleteia. You can help others discover it.
Every day, Aleteia shares the Gospel, free for everyone. Your donation helps us continue this mission and reach more hearts.
Cardinal Frank Leo, Metropolitan Archbishop of Toronto, presided over the liturgy as Leo's representative, bringing the greetings and closeness of the Holy Father to those gathered. See images here.
September 22 feast day
“There are some things today that are still worth living and dying for,” the cardinal said in his homily.
The martyrs’ feast day will be September 22, the octave day of Friar Pedro’s martyrdom.
The Georgia Martyrs, as the group is known, were killed after one of them defended the Christian understanding of marriage. The Vatican biography notes:
[T]he young Juanillo, nephew of the village chief and destined to succeed him, although baptized, was determined to take another wife. Pedro called him back, reminding him of his commitment to baptism, but he became aggressive and lashed out at him killing him with an ax stroke in September 1597.