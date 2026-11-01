Pope Leo XIV will go to Roman cemetery for All Souls Day

He turned the attention of the faithful to a particular group of the holy souls: "those whom no one remembers."

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"Tomorrow afternoon, on the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, I will celebrate Mass at the Verano Cemetery," Pope Leo announced after praying the midday Sunday Angelus. He then turned the attention of the faithful to a particular group of the holy souls: "those whom no one remembers."

After the midday prayer, the Pope said: "During these days, let us feel united in the Communion of Saints with the immense family of our brothers and sisters who have gone before us on our earthly pilgrimage, and let us pray for the departed, especially those whom no one remembers."

November 1 is the feast of All Saints, while November 2 is the feast of All Souls. On this day, priests are allowed to celebrate three Masses so as to pray for all the souls in purgatory.

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Pope Francis also celebrated Mass at this cemetery on All Souls’ Day, specifically in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Traditional prayers for the souls in Purgatory often mention specifically those souls who are "forgotten" or who have no one praying for them.