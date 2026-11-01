When the saints go marching in … at school!

An adorable All Saints' parade saw young children proudly stepping into the shoes of their favorite holy heroes.

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Forget ghosts and goblins! At the Basilica School of St. Mary in Alexandria, Virginia, the children have been getting into the spirit of All Saints' Day with a parade that might just be one of the sweetest things you'll see this weekend.

For the school's annual Little Saints Parade, children from kindergarten through second grade dressed as their favorite saints and processed through the school and into the neighborhood, led by their priests.

There were habits, halos, robes, and an impressive assortment of holy personalities, all proudly represented by some very determined little faces with big smiles.

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One of the best parts is hearing the children confidently announce which saint they've chosen (the mini St. Andrew and St. Bernadette were particularly emphatic!), even when the names are considerably more complicated than the average spelling test.

And while some families clearly put their costume-making skills to excellent use, one young Carlo Acutis proved that becoming a modern saint has its practical advantages. A pair of jeans, soccer jersey, and sneakers, and you're practically ready for canonization!

But beyond the adorable costumes and the occasional challenge of pronouncing a saint's name, there's a wonderful message here. These children aren't simply dressing up as historical figures. They're discovering that holiness comes in all shapes, sizes, and centuries, and that the saints were once ordinary people, too. And who knows? Perhaps one day, another generation of schoolchildren will be dressing up as one of these little marchers!