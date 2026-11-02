Americans are divided over empathy. The tradition is not.

A new survey finds Americans sharply divided over whether empathy is a virtue or a danger. The philosophical tradition has a longer memory.

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A new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute, released October 20, has found a “partisan empathy gap” dividing Americans ahead of the midterm elections. Democrats (84%) and Independents (70%) see empathy as a benefit to society; Republicans are split, with 43% describing it as a danger — specifically, a danger “if it leads society away from God.”

The religious breakdown is equally revealing. Among white evangelicals, only 42% name empathy a “foundational moral value for a healthy society,” while 54% say it “can become dangerous when it leads people away from building a society guided by God’s truth.” White Catholics (66%) and white mainline Protestants (73%) still see it as important. PRRI president Robert Jones traces the shift to a 2019 blog post by conservative author Joe Rigney, which spread through evangelical media and eventually produced books like Allie Beth Stuckey’s Toxic Empathy and Gad Saad’s Suicidal Empathy. “They really are on an island by themselves on this question,” Jones said of white evangelicals.

What the debate rarely surfaces is that philosophers have been thinking about empathy — carefully, with full awareness of its limits — for a very long time.

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Adam Smith’s forgotten book

Most people know Adam Smith as the architect of modern economics. But before The Wealth of Nations, he published The Theory of Moral Sentiments — and considered it his more important work.

At the center of that book is a faculty Smith called sympathy: the capacity to enter imaginatively into another person’s experience, to feel something of what they feel, for no reason other than that we are social beings for whom others’ joy and suffering are never entirely indifferent. “How selfish soever man may be supposed,” he writes in the opening lines, “there are evidently some principles in his nature, which interest him in the fortune of others, and render their happiness necessary to him, though he derives nothing from it except the pleasure of seeing it.”

Smith was clear-eyed about self-interest — the whole of The Wealth of Nations depends on it. His argument was that without the capacity to imaginatively inhabit another’s perspective, there is no basis for moral judgment: no way to distinguish justice from power, no ability to evaluate our own conduct from any standpoint besides our own. The market depends on a moral substrate, and sympathy is part of what constitutes it.

The word “empathy” itself came later. Theodor Lipps coined Einfühlung — “feeling-into” — in the late nineteenth century to describe the experience of projecting oneself into a work of art. Edith Stein gave it its most rigorous philosophical treatment in her 1917 doctoral dissertation: empathy, she argued, is a cognitive act, a mode of knowing — the way we gain access to the inner lives of others at all. Strip it away, and other minds remain permanently opaque.

A flattened debate

The contemporary case against empathy has a surface logic. Empathy responds to visible, proximate, emotionally legible suffering; it can amplify bias and distort judgment. The psychologist Paul Bloom made this argument in Against Empathy (2016): it is a poor guide to policy because it responds to vivid individual cases rather than aggregate realities.

The philosophical tradition was aware of this problem centuries before Bloom named it. Smith’s answer was the “impartial spectator” — an internalized moral judge, trained through the disciplined exercise of sympathetic imagination, that allows us to evaluate our own conduct with some detachment. The goal was a more extended, more rigorous empathy, not its suppression.

What the PRRI data measures is something the philosophical literature does not quite address: the deliberate choice to treat the experience of those unlike us as fraudulent or irrelevant. That is a different thing from a critique of empathy’s epistemological limits.

What the tradition actually says

The philosophical account of empathy runs close to what the Christian tradition calls compassion — com-pati, to suffer with. Christianity grounds the capacity differently: every person bears the imago Dei, and to fail in empathy is to fail in recognition, to miss what is actually there in another human face.