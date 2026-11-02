Incredible: Duolingo for the Catholic faith

What if the fun and engaging format of games and streaks could be used to learn about the Catholic faith?

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Some 130 million people each month use Duolingo to learn languages, with games and “streaks” that encourage practicing every day. What if that same fun and engaging format could be used to learn about the Catholic faith?

That’s the idea behind Creedo: The Catholic Learning App, a new app designed to teach the Catholic faith.

“Technology is at its best when it helps people meet Christ, and that's what Creedo is for,” said the app’s developer, Caleb Burbach.

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Burbach, a campus missionary with FOCUS, found inspiration in his Duolingo streak and his love for mission work and technology. He told Aleteia:

Most of my days are spent with college students, helping them fall in love with Christ and His Church. Before mission work I studied computer science with an emphasis in graphic design. Creedo is where those two worlds ended up meeting.

He built it in the hours around his ministry, hoping to use it himself—“I wanted it for my own spiritual growth”—but he quickly realized how helpful it could be to other people:

I kept meeting students who wanted to know their faith but had no idea where to start. I wanted to give them—and myself—an easy place to begin. I was finishing a Duolingo lesson one day and thought, “Why can't learning the Catholic faith feel this approachable?” The Church has never been short on beautiful teaching. What a lot of us are missing is a way into it that we actually want to come back to. So I set out to break Scripture, the Catechism, and the writings of the saints into small steps you can take a few minutes at a time, with a little haloed mascot cheering you on.

Perfect for parishes

Sounds incredible, right? Some 27,000 people think so. That’s how many times Creedo has been downloaded across iPhone and Android so far, and thousands of people use it daily.

“So far, people have completed over a million activities in Creedo,” Burbach said. “That's probably the number I'm proudest of, because each one represents someone taking a little time to grow in their faith.”

Creedo is especially helpful for parishes, where volunteers running faith formation may be stretched thin.

Parishes are already using Creedo for OCIA, Confirmation, and adult formation. Pastors and directors of religious education can learn more at creedo.faith/for-parishes.

Curious to learn more about Creedo? Here’s more of our conversation with Burbach.

Catechesis through tech and accurate content

How did you develop Creedo, particularly ensuring the accuracy of the content?

I wanted Creedo to pass on what the Church teaches, not my own spin on it. So the lessons stay close to primary sources: Scripture, the Catechism, and the saints in their own words. Every lesson cites where it comes from, down to the verse and the Catechism paragraph, so you can always go read the original in context. We also draw heavily from works like Augustine's Confessions and Story of a Soul, letting the saints' own writings guide the lessons. My design background went into the other side of it for animations and progress that make it fun, without ever cheapening the content.

How would you respond to criticism about using an app for catechesis?

I get the concern, and I actually agree with a lot of it. An app can't replace the sacraments, a parish community, or learning the faith from real people. But it can help someone take that first step, or build a habit of learning a little at a time. Creedo isn't trying to replace those things. It's trying to bring people closer to them.

What’s the most important thing you want people to know about Creedo?