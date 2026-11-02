Is Heaven simply a monotonous succession of days without end?

Sometimes we may have a false view of Heaven, thinking that we will experience an unending extension of life on earth, which does not bring ultimate satisfaction to the soul.

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

For some of us, the prospect of "eternal life" is not met with much enthusiasm. Our minds might imagine a similar experience to our life on earth, except that there is no end.

This view of eternity is very common, especially in modern movies and TV shows that show life after death as something similar to the life you lived on earth.

In all honesty, that isn't very exciting.

You read Aleteia. You can help others discover it. Every day, Aleteia shares the Gospel, free for everyone. Your donation helps us continue this mission and reach more hearts. Support Aleteia

What is it like, then?

Ocean of infinite love

Pope Benedict XVI pondered this same idea in his encyclical, Spe salvi, where he reflected on this common attitude toward eternal life:

Perhaps many people reject the faith today simply because they do not find the prospect of eternal life attractive. What they desire is not eternal life at all, but this present life, for which faith in eternal life seems something of an impediment. To continue living for ever —endlessly—appears more like a curse than a gift. Death, admittedly, one would wish to postpone for as long as possible. But to live always, without end—this, all things considered, can only be monotonous and ultimately unbearable.

If that is what eternal life is, then it makes sense why people would not want to enter into it.

To continue living our life in Heaven seems like being trapped in a hamster wheel for all eternity.

The good news, is that's not the Christian view of Heaven.

Pope Benedict XVI explains the true vision of eternal life:

[It's] something more like the supreme moment of satisfaction, in which totality embraces us and we embrace totality—this we can only attempt. It would be like plunging into the ocean of infinite love, a moment in which time—the before and after—no longer exists. We can only attempt to grasp the idea that such a moment is life in the full sense, a plunging ever anew into the vastness of being, in which we are simply overwhelmed with joy.

We don't know much about Heaven, but we do know the indescribable joy we will experience, being plunged into God's ocean of love.

It's like receiving the warmest hug around our whole being for all eternity.