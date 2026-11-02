Pope Leo’s answer to a question we’re all asking

Asked whether he was happy, the Pope offered a surprisingly useful way to rethink what happiness means.

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If someone asked you whether you were happy, what would you say? It sounds like a straightforward question, but the answer might depend on whether you've had a decent night's sleep, checked your bank balance, or recently attempted to reason with a teenager. Ask again tomorrow and you might get a completely different response.

It's curious how much power we give to a feeling that can change with the weather, a difficult conversation, or even a particularly bad Monday. We spend much of our lives trying to achieve happiness, yet we're not always terribly sure what it should look like when we get there.

During the journey for his visit to France, Italian journalist Franca Giansoldati of Il Messaggero asked the Pope whether he was happy. His initial response, according to the account of their exchange, drew laughter from those around him:

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"I don't know if I look sad to you... but I am happy and content."

He then offered a more thoughtful explanation. Despite the difficulties he encounters, he said, his faith gives him strength. His happiness comes from a decision made many years ago, one he continues to renew: following Jesus.

Are we asking happiness to do too much?

One of the difficulties with happiness is that we've come to expect rather a lot from it. We want fulfilling work, rewarding relationships, financial security, good health, and preferably enough time left over to enjoy everything we've worked so hard to achieve. When one of those things goes wrong, it's easy to feel that happiness itself has somehow slipped through our fingers.

And yet most of us can probably remember being happy during periods when life was far from perfect. Perhaps we were exhausted from looking after young children, worried about money, or navigating a difficult relationship. Equally, we may remember occasions when everything appeared to be going splendidly on paper, yet something important still seemed to be missing.

The pope's response touches on that distinction. He doesn't suggest that his responsibilities are easy or that faith has spared him difficulties. Instead, he describes a happiness that exists alongside them, rooted in something he considers worth committing his life to.

It's a pretty different proposition from the idea that happiness arrives once we've successfully eliminated everything that makes us unhappy.

The importance of choosing again

Perhaps the most interesting part of Pope Leo's answer is the way he describes his happiness:

"I am happy with a choice I made many years ago, a choice I continue to renew again and again. I tell myself that following Jesus is the happiest thing in life."

After all, it's relatively easy to feel enthusiastic about a decision when everything is going well. The real test comes when the initial excitement has faded, the demands have increased, or the sacrifices involved become more apparent.

This is familiar territory for anyone who has made a lasting commitment, whether to a marriage, a family, a vocation, or a responsibility that matters deeply to them. We don't necessarily wake up every morning feeling delighted about everything those commitments require. Some days, simply getting everyone out of the house with their belongings intact can feel like a significant achievement.

But we can still believe in the life we've chosen, even on the days when we'd quite like a break from it. And for Christians, that idea has particular resonance. Following Jesus isn't a decision made once and then filed away as completed. It involves countless smaller choices, some joyful, others demanding, and often made without any immediate sense of reward.

A happiness that has room for difficult days

Perhaps Pope Leo's answer is a reminder that we don't have to be happy every minute to be happy with our lives. There will always be disappointments, difficult days, and moments when we'd happily exchange our responsibilities for a week on a beach. None of that necessarily diminishes the value of the life we've chosen.