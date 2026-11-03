Our bond isn’t severed, but transformed: Pope at cemetery

"Through our prayers for the dead, we accompany our loved ones towards full communion with the Lord ..."

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Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at Rome's Verano Cemetery on the afternoon of All Souls Day, November 2, 2026, holding the liturgy, as he did last year, at the entrance gates of what is one of the Eternal City's largest cemeteries. Several hundred people made up the congregation under a grey sky. Upon his arrival, shortly before 4 p.m., the Pontiff stopped to pray at a tomb near the entrance, which he blessed. This vast cemetery, which covers approximately 83 hectares (more than 200 acres) in the east of the Italian capital, has been a burial ground for nearly 2,000 years. However, it took its current form during the Napoleonic occupation in the 19th century.

In his homily, the Holy Father assured that "faith in Christ tells us that our bond with the faithful departed is not severed, but transformed."

"Through our prayers for the dead, we accompany our loved ones towards full communion with the Lord, that communion which we truly foretaste already here, in the Sacrament of the Eucharist," he said. "Inspired by this faith full of hope, we continue our earthly journey, awaiting the day when He will wipe away every tear."

Pope Leo XIV celebrates a mass for the feast of All Souls’ Day at Verano Cemetery in Rome on November 2, 2026. Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Especially those who have lost someone to war

Pope Leo prayed especially for "all those who have recently lost a loved one; in particular, for those from whom a loved one has been torn away by the senseless violence of war. May the tears of so many mothers, so many children and so many elderly people touch the consciences of those who have the power to silence the weapons!"

Pope Leo XIV celebrates a mass for the feast of All Souls’ Day at Verano Cemetery in Rome on November 2, 2026. Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

He also noted the Gospel reading of the Beatitudes, saying they are like a "self-portrait of Jesus."

He continued: "Among the eight Beatitudes of the Gospel of Matthew, there is one that touches us in a special way today: ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.’"

Noting the ongoing celebration of the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis of Assisi, the Holy Father noted another "beatitude" that St. Francis prayed as he neared the end of his life: "Praised be You, my Lord, for our sister bodily death, / from which no living person can escape: / woe to those who die in mortal sin; / blessed are those whom death finds in Your most holy will, / for the second death will do them no harm."

Pope Leo XIV celebrates a mass for the feast of All Souls’ Day at Verano Cemetery in Rome on November 2, 2026. Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Quoting the Book of Revelation, he said, "Inspired by this faith full of hope, we continue our earthly journey, awaiting the day when He will wipe away every tear, when ‘there shall be no more death, nor mourning, nor crying, nor pain, for the former things have passed away.’"