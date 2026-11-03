We each have the ‘Sixth Sense’ — and the duty to use it

Our “sixth sense” sees a layer of the world that no one else sees ... The lives of others continually spill over into mine: in what I think, say, do, and achieve. And conversely, my life spills over into that of others.

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In the popular 1999 horror movie, The Sixth Sense refers to the rare ability one boy has and his psychologist’s struggle to help him use it. But in the real world, every one of us has the same “sixth sense” he does. We each have access to the normally unseen world of the dead — and they need our help.

I love watching The Sixth Sense with college students.

In my Intro to Cinema class every year, we watch The Sixth Sense and it is so popular students invite friends to join our class just for the day. Most of my “Gen Z” college-aged students haven’t heard about the famous twist at the end of the movie — and it’s fun to see their stunned faces as the truth dawns on them.

I won’t spoil the ending here, but there is another plot twist in the movie that even its trailer spoils. Exactly halfway through its runtime, Cole says “I see dead people.” He sees them "all the time. They’re everywhere.” That’s the “sixth sense” he has to grapple with.

But Catholics have that sixth sense also. We also “see” dead people — all the time, everywhere.

We gather with the saints not just on All Saints Day, but at every Mass. As the Second Eucharistic Prayer declares: “And so, with the Angels and all the Saints we declare your glory, as with one voice we acclaim …”

And it isn’t just saints. We also remember All Souls, all those “who have fallen asleep in the hope of the resurrection and all who have died in your mercy.”

Our “sixth sense” sees a layer of the world that no one else sees — what the Catechism calls “the People of God beyond death.”

In the movie, the dead are troubled, and only Cole can help. This is true for us also.

The child psychologist, played by Bruce Willis, helps the boy discover what his sixth sense is for, saying: “They just want help, even the scary ones.”

Thus, the movie sees something the current American culture misses.

People tend to say that the dead are “in a better place,” “looking down on us,” or “always with us.” That is highly problematic, for two reasons. First, because it presumes everyone is heaven — but Jesus warns that the way to heaven is narrow, and St. Paul says to “work out your salvation with fear and trembling” (Phil 2:12).

But the possibility of hell isn’t the only reason it’s problematic. The dead might be in a place that is necessary but painful — Purgatory.

As Pope Benedict XVI pointed out in Spe Salvi, “Some recent theologians are of the opinion that the fire which both burns and saves is Christ himself, the Judge and Savior. … His gaze, the touch of his heart, heals us through an undeniably painful transformation ‘as through fire.’”

Purgatory is painful but it isn’t “torment” — because it is purposeful, and its end is God.

Though the dead have to work out their own salvation, we truly can help.

Cole in the movie helps souls right the wrongs of their lives. We do the same thing. Pope Benedict explained how.

“If ‘Purgatory’ is simply purification through fire in the encounter with the Lord, Judge and Savior, how can a third person intervene?” he asks.

To answer, he quotes the British poet John Donne saying, “No man is an island, entire of itself.” He adds:

“No one lives alone. No one sins alone. No one is saved alone. The lives of others continually spill over into mine: in what I think, say, do, and achieve. And conversely, my life spills over into that of others: for better and for worse. … In the interconnectedness of Being, my gratitude to the other — my prayer for him — can play a small part in his purification.”

Therefore, what Bruce Willis’ character tells the boy in the movie applies equally to us: People like us, people with a sixth sense that perceives the dead, have a duty.