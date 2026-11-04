3 Religious orders that have an additional All Souls Day

While the universal Church honors all of the deceased on November 2, these three religious orders have an additional All Souls Day on their liturgical calendars.

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November is a month traditionally dedicated to praying for the Holy Souls in purgatory, a tradition that is related to the fact that the Church prays for all the beloved dead on All Souls Day on November 2.

While this commemoration covers all the faithful departed, various religious orders still thought it was worth it to have a very specific All Souls Day on their calendars. After celebrating All Souls Day with the universal Church, these religious dedicate an entire day to praying for the souls of those from their unique spiritual tradition who have died.

Here are at least three religious orders that have an additional commemoration during November.

November 5 - All Souls of the Seraphic Order (Franciscans)

Franciscans have a special day dedicated to the deceased members of their order shortly after All Souls Day, remembering all those men and women who followed the example of St. Francis. Franciscans have a long tradition of praying for the deceased and there even exists a "bone chapel" in Rome at the Capuchin Crypt that features a variety of skeletons of Franciscan friars.

November 8 - All Dominican Souls

Fr. Raymund Snyder explains the importance of praying for the deceased in the Dominican tradition on the Province of St. Joseph website: "Today, the Dominican Order commemorates all the deceased brothers and sisters of the Order. This day, which falls six days after All Souls’ day, is affectionately referred to as 'All Dominican Souls.' As Dominicans, we have a great devotion to the holy souls in purgatory. Every one of our priories must offer a Mass for the dead each week, and every friar must offer a Rosary each week for the dead. In addition, we also have days set aside for the commemoration of the deceased parents and benefactors of the Order."

November 15 - All Carmelite Souls

For many centuries the Carmelites have dedicated a single day to remember all those in the Carmelite tradition who have died. Here is a prayer said on that day: