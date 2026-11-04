From missionary and parish priest to bishop, Robert Francis Prevost held numerous positions in Peru before Pope Francis called him to Rome in 2023.

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First sent to Peru in 1985 by his religious order, the Augustinians, Robert Francis Prevost spent nearly 20 years in the country in a variety of roles, from training future religious to leading a diocese. From Chulucanas to Chiclayo, by way of Trujillo, here's a look at the main stages of his life in Peru.

1985–1986: His first mission in Chulucanas

The young Augustinian friar Robert Francis Prevost was first sent to Peru in 1985 to serve as chancellor of the territorial prelature of Chulucanas. Around 30 years old at the time, his main responsibility was to help prepare the Church jurisdiction for its transition to a diocese.

Alongside this administrative work, he carried out various pastoral activities, including charitable work, pastoral care, and training altar servers. He also served as associate pastor of the Cathedral of the Holy Family.

His first stay in the South American country lasted just one year. The prelature of Chulucanas would eventually become a diocese in 1988.

1988–1999: Formation and parish ministry in Trujillo

Prevost had defended his doctoral dissertation in canon law in Rome in 1985, and it was published in 1987. After returning briefly to the United States in 1987, Prevost was sent back to Peru the following year. This time, his destination was Trujillo, the country's third-largest city.

Over the next decade, he held several positions at an Augustinian formation house established to prepare candidates from the order's vicariates of Chulucanas, Iquitos, and Apurímac.

According to the Vatican's official biography, he served as director of formation from 1988 to 1998. He was also prior of the community from 1988 to 1992 and master of professed brothers from 1993 to 1998. As formation director, he supervised the community's daily life and ensured that future Augustinians received training in accordance with the Rule of St. Augustine.

Alongside these responsibilities, the Chicago native was actively involved in parish ministry. He became administrator of Nuestra Señora de Montserrat (Our Lady of Montserrat), a parish entrusted to the Augustinians in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of Trujillo, in 1992. He helped bring a project to build a church there to completion.

The Archdiocese of Trujillo also drew on his expertise in canon law, appointing him judicial vicar of its ecclesiastical tribunal. He was also named director of studies at the San Carlos and San Marcelo interdiocesan seminary, where he taught canon law.

In 1999, he left Peru to become provincial superior of the Augustinians in the American Midwest.

2014–2023: Bishop of Chiclayo

On November 3, 2014, Pope Francis appointed Robert Francis Prevost apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo and titular bishop of Sufar. After some 15 years away — including 12 as prior general of the Order of St. Augustine — the American returned to Peru, this time to a city near the Pacific coast.

He was ordained a bishop on December 12, 2014, in Chiclayo, by Archbishop James Patrick Green, then apostolic nuncio to Peru.

As apostolic administrator, the future Pope exercised essentially the same authority and responsibilities as a diocesan bishop. His initial appointment under this title was largely due to an administrative obstacle: The concordat between Peru and the Holy See requires residential bishops to be Peruvian citizens.

Prevost obtained Peruvian citizenship on August 24, 2015. A month later, on September 26, he was officially appointed bishop of Chiclayo.

During his years as bishop in Peru, he also held responsibilities within the Peruvian Bishops' Conference. From 2018, he was a member of its permanent council and served as second vice president. He also chaired the commission for education and culture from 2019 to 2023.

A second diocese and a call to Rome

From April 15, 2020, to May 26, 2021, Prevost took on a relatively brief but delicate additional assignment as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Callao, near Lima, several hundred miles south of Chiclayo.

The diocese was going through a difficult period. Prevost succeeded Bishop José Luis del Palacio, who had resigned amid complaints about his leadership. His assignment ended when Bishop Luis Alberto Barrera Pacheco took possession of the diocese in May 2021.

While continuing to lead the Diocese of Chiclayo and serving as administrator of Callao, Prevost was also appointed by Pope Francis to the Congregation for Bishops on November 21, 2020.

This responsibility brought him closer to Rome, where the Argentine Pontiff eventually called him to serve as prefect of what had become the Dicastery for Bishops. His appointment was announced on January 30, 2023, and he took office on April 12.