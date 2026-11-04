Pope’s November prayer focuses on sharing our gifts

"Forgive us for storing up instead of sharing, for using goods as power rather than as service."

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“The Lord is the refuge of the poor” is the title of Pope Leo XIV’s Message for the 10th World Day of the Poor for this month of November and the Pontiff's prayer intention for this month is the “proper use of wealth”.

Through the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network — with the campaign Pray with the Pope — the Holy Father invites the faithful and all people of good will to pray:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Lord of life, all we have comes from You:

the fertile land, the talents we’ve received,

the effort of those who came before us.

Nothing is ours alone — everything is a shared gift. But so often, Lord, we let the wealth we seek or attain

harden our hearts, lock us in selfishness,

and make us forget the most vulnerable.

Forgive us for storing up instead of sharing,

for using goods as power rather than as service. You remind us that true wealth

is not found in what we keep,

but in what we give with love.

A heart detached from possessions transforms the world:

it opens paths of justice, tears down walls of indifference,

and sows hope among the poor. We ask you, Lord, that your Spirit teach us to use what we have —

money, time, talents, opportunities — as instruments of fraternity.

May each economic, family, or community decision

spring from a free heart,

able to recognize that every good is meant for all,

and that only by sharing we build the future. Make us witnesses of a wealth

transformed into service and mercy,

so that our lives, united to the lives of others,

may be a sign of your Kingdom of justice and peace. Amen.

Increasingly concentrated wealth

The Pope’s prayer intention responds to a reality closely tied to current events. According to the Allianz Global Wealth Report 2026, in the countries analyzed, the richest 10% of the population own 85.4% of net financial assets, while the bottom half, almost 3 billion people, own practically nothing.

Meanwhile, the number of people with the greatest wealth keeps growing. According to the UBS Global Wealth Report 2026, the year 2025 added almost one million new US dollar millionaires, more than 2,600 a day, and since 2020 average wealth has been drifting further from median wealth, that is, from the wealth of a typical person. Gains are therefore unevenly distributed: the wealth of the richest grows faster than that of a typical person.

Leo XIV’s message for the 10th World Day of the Poor

Leo XIV had already warned about this paradox in his first apostolic exhortation, Dilexi te (4 October 2025): in a world where the poor are increasingly numerous, the Pope notes, there is also a growing “wealthy elite, living in a bubble of comfort and luxury” (no. 11). And he warns that this feeds a throwaway culture that tolerates with indifference that millions of people live in conditions unfit for human beings.

The same message runs through the Message for the 10th World Day of the Poor, which will be celebrated on 15 November 2026 under the theme “The Lord is the refuge of the poor.” In it, the Pope contrasts the obsession of those who accumulate wealth only for themselves with God’s steadfastness, which opens hearts and welcomes all, and proposes an examination of conscience that includes an uncomfortable question: “Are we aware of our own poverty, and do we prefer it to unjust wealth? Do we go where the poor are, experiencing their marginalization? Do we listen to their thoughts and share their hopes?”.

In May 2021, Pope Francis dedicated his prayer intention to “The world of finance”, asking us to pray that those responsible for finance collaborate with governments to regulate financial markets and protect citizens from their dangers.