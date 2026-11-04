This beatified Nigerian priest baptized Cardinal Arinze

Blessed Cyprian Michael Iwene Tansi was a holy and devout Nigerian priest who played a pivotal role in Cardinal Francis Arinze's life.

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Nigeria possesses one of the fastest growing Catholic populations in the world, with Nigerian priests now being sent out as missionaries, when only a short time ago they were receiving foreign missionaries to their land.

The establishment of the Catholic Church in that country is partly due to the witness of a variety of holy men and women, saints who inspired others to live lives of holiness. One such individual was Bl. Cyprian Michael Iwene Tansi, a Nigerian priest who strove to live a devout Christian life in the first half of the 20th century.

Radiating holiness

Born in 1903 to a poor family, Tansi was not baptized until he was sent to a school run by the Holy Ghost Fathers. He remained in school and after graduating became a local teacher. Against his family's wishes, Tansi attended seminary and was eventually ordained a priest in 1937, which was rare at the time as most priests were European missionaries.

Furthermore, many men in Nigeria at the time saw the priesthood as a way to live comfortably, and so were ordained with hopes of getting out of poverty. For Tansi, this was not the case. He devoted himself entirely to Jesus Christ and built his own rectory, living as simply as possible.

When St. John Paul II beatified Tansi in 1998, he commented on his heroic life of holiness:

The life and witness of Father Tansi is an inspiration to everyone in the Nigeria that he loved so much. He was first of all a man of God: his long hours before the Blessed Sacrament filled his heart with generous and courageous love. Those who knew him testify to his great love of God. Everyone who met him was touched by his personal goodness. He was then a man of the people: he always put others before himself, and was especially attentive to the pastoral needs of families. He took great care to prepare couples well for Holy Matrimony and preached the importance of chastity. He tried in every way to promote the dignity of women.

One of those who were inspired by Tansi's life was Cardinal Francis Arinze, who was baptized by Tansi and later served as his altar boy.

Tansi was also a beacon of reconciliation, a much needed light in the midst of such division in Nigeria:

He encouraged people to confess their sins and receive God's forgiveness in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. He implored them to forgive one another as God forgives us, and to hand on the gift of reconciliation, making it a reality at every level of Nigerian life. Father Tansi tried to imitate the father in the parable: he was always available for those searching for reconciliation. He spread the joy of restored communion with God. He inspired people to welcome the peace of Christ, and encouraged them to nourish the life of grace with the word of God and with Holy Communion.

Later on Tansi felt called to the contemplative life and traveled to England to join the Trappists at Mount Saint Bernard Monastery.

He had hoped to return to Nigeria, but died before he could travel back. He died on January 20, 1964.

Many have sought his intercession since his death and miracles have been verified through his intercession.