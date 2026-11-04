World Youth Day message: Courage comes from Christ

In his World Youth Day message, Pope Leo XIV encourages young people to overcome fear, trust in Christ's love, and discover the courage to give themselves to others.

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

“When we reflect on how Christ conquered the world by loving it, we come to understand that Christian courage is not courage against something or someone, but courage for something: for life, for truth, for freedom, and for justice.” Pope Leo XIV wrote these inspiring words in his message for the 41st World Youth Day, which will be celebrated in local Churches on November 22, 2026.

He oriented his message towards preparation for the international gathering of youth in Seoul, South Korea, which will take place on August 3-8, 2027. Throughout his message — which deserves to be read in full — the Holy Father focused on the theme of the Seoul event: “Take courage! I have overcome the world” (Jn 16:33).

The Pope begins by acknowledging that many young people “carry questions and concerns that weigh heavily” on their hearts. “Perhaps you are anxious about the future, feel pressured to succeed and appear perfect, or experience the stress of constantly comparing yourselves with others or with unattainable, manufactured ideals,” he says.

He attributes these feelings in part to the “influence of carefully curated images on social media” that make it “difficult to recognize and accept who you truly are.”

This is where courage comes in: in the midst of the darkness of anxiety and stress, Jesus tells us not to be afraid. Christ comes to meet us, the Pope assures young people; “even before you begin to seek Christ, he is already seeking you, walking across the troubled waters of life.” Indeed, “Christian courage does not arise primarily from our own strength; it comes from his presence.”

“No darkness or suffering is stronger than his love,” the Pope assures us. We can entrust ourselves and our lives to him. This trust allows 'a new and lasting courage' to grow in our hearts, the Holy Father explains.

Christ conquers the world with love

Jesus tells us, as he told his disciples, “Take courage! I have overcome the world” (Jn 16:33). Leo XIV points out that “Christ does not say, ‘You will overcome the world.’ He says, ‘I have overcome the world.’” How does Christ achieve this victory? “By loving it,” through “his death and Resurrection.”

Since Christ has already overcome the darkness, our courage should come from Christ, the Pope explains. And reflecting on this helps us see that Christian courage is not merely about resisting evil, but about actively promoting life, truth, freedom, and justice.

This courage based on Christ's victory should empower us to transform the world: “Christ does not call you to flee from this world, but to see it through his eyes and touch it with his love, which heals all things.”

Having courage doesn’t mean that our lives will be easy, the Pope acknowledges. Christ’s love for us led him to become man and experience “joy and friendship, but also hardship, rejection, loneliness and suffering, without ever closing his heart.”

“Christians are called to follow Christ in his gentle courage,” the Holy Father explains. This is “the courage to show love when harshness seems easier and more effective; the courage to seek peace when confrontation appears more advantageous; and the courage to hold fast to hope when cynicism seems more convincing.”

Victory comes through self-giving

“When we hear the word ‘victory,’” Pope Leo notes, “some might think it means being stronger than others, asserting ourselves or constantly having to prove our worth. But those are the kinds of victories promoted by the prevailing mentality — the victories of a world without God.”

The kind of victory Jesus achieved and to which he invites us is different. “The Son of God humbles himself because his love is freely given,” the Pope explains. “[H]e does not lose his dignity; rather, he reveals the greatness and depth of his divine heart.” It’s not a victory that takes away from others; “His victory is the victory of love that gives itself without counting the cost.”

Thus, “true victory does not lie in seeking to prevail over others, but in giving yourselves to them,” Leo XIV explains.

“By following the path opened by Jesus Christ, you too have no need to impose yourselves, to constantly prove your worth, to appear perfect or to conceal your weaknesses, doubts and limitations,” he adds. “Have the courage to be your true selves before God and others.”

We can have this courage because despite what the culture of social media insinuates, human dignity “does not come from the image you manage to create for yourselves,” the Holy Father reassures us. “You are precious because you have been created in the image of God, known by him and loved by him.”

This knowledge of God’s love and the courage it brings gives “the freedom to move beyond an exclusive concern for yourselves and to open your hearts to the generous creativity of love.”

Letting ourselves be saved

We have neither the burden of conquering the world on our own, nor the capability to do so. Jesus takes the initiative to love us and save us. We need to have the humility to recognize that salvation is God’s gift, not the fruit of our own efforts, and allow him to give it to us. “This requires the courage to accept help from others, acknowledge our limitations, pause, listen and entrust our lives to God,” the Pope notes.

“Open yourselves to his saving grace,” he tells us. “Everything is transformed by love. Many regard love as a form of weakness, but Christ shows us that it is a source of freedom and strength.”

The Lord also gives us peace and reconciliation with each other. “Christian courage springs from the presence of the risen Lord who forgives and sends us forth. The gift of his peace fills us with a courage that the world cannot give, a courage through which, despite our wounds, fear no longer has the final word.”

Spiritual preparation for Seoul

After this profound reflection on Christian courage, the Holy Father closed by inviting young people to prepare for the Seoul encounter not only practically, but also spiritually. “Prepare your hearts!” he tells them, encouraging them to open their hearts and their communities to Christ.