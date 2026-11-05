Bob Dylan, Pope Leo, and a rather unlikely duet

The singer arrived at the Vatican in a hoodie. But the two Americans had rather more in common than their photographs suggested.

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Bob Dylan has been confounding expectations for most of his 85 years, and Wednesday's visit to the Vatican was no exception. While Pope Leo welcomed his famous guest in traditional papal white, Dylan turned up in black, complete with a hoodie pulled over his head. Not exactly the outfit most people would choose for an audience with the Holy Father, but then Dylan has never been particularly concerned with what most people think.

The encounter on November 4 was brief, with the two Americans exchanging a few jokes and gifts. Dylan presented Leo with a copy of his autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One, while the Pope gave him a rosary. For a musician whose relationship with religion has taken more twists and turns than his extraordinary career, it was an interesting exchange.

A Pope with an ear for protest

And it seems Pope Leo knows a thing or two about Dylan's music, and not just his greatest hits.

In July, the Pontiff quoted the singer in the preface to Disarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift, a collection of his reflections on peace. Warning against the renewed nuclear arms race, Leo wrote:

"It is not atomic weapons that generate peace, but disarmament."

He then turned to Dylan, quoting a line from "Go Away You Bomb," a little-known protest composition written in 1963 at the height of the Cold War: "I hate you cause yer man-made and man-owned an' man-handled."

The Pope went on to pose a rather chilling question: "Must the human species continue to inhabit the Earth?"

And Leo's choice of song is particularly interesting. Dylan never officially recorded "Go Away You Bomb," and its original manuscript remained unpublished until 2013. While many of us might struggle to name a Dylan song beyond "Blowin' in the Wind" or "Like a Rolling Stone" (despite his 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature), the Pope has shown himself to seemingly be a bit of a Dylan aficionado.

A complicated relationship with faith

Dylan's own religious journey has been anything but straightforward. Raised Jewish, he embraced evangelical Christianity in the late 1970s, a development that startled fans accustomed to the enigmatic singer refusing to explain himself.

He released three overtly Christian albums, beginning with Slow Train Coming in 1979, and spent several years performing gospel-influenced music. Some audiences embraced the change. Others were considerably less enthusiastic about this new Bob Dylan.

Faith never entirely disappeared from his music, even as his public declarations became less frequent. In a 2022 interview, Dylan described himself as religious and spoke about reading Scripture, meditating, and praying. And this isn't the first time his path has crossed that of a pope.

In 1997, Dylan performed before John Paul II and around 300,000 young people at the National Eucharistic Congress in Bologna. His set included "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," which was a perfect choice for the occasion!

After the performance, Dylan removed his cowboy hat and climbed the steps to greet the Polish Pope. John Paul II then did something rather unexpected: He answered the question posed in "Blowin' in the Wind" about how many roads a man must travel before he can be called a man.

His answer was unequivocal: "Only one. There is only one road for man, and that is the road of Jesus Christ."

Picture released 29 September by the Vatican of Pope John Paul II (R) greeting American balladeer Bob Dylan after he performed in a concert during a Catholic Youth rally in the city of Bologna 27 September, attended by the pontiff. (Photo by POOL / AFP) AFP

Almost 30 years later, Dylan is back in Italy, this time for his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, with a concert scheduled in Rome on November 5. The cowboy hat has given way to a hoodie, and the Pontiff is another American with a taste for Dylan's lyrics.