Days before Pope’s visit, 2 Peruvian bishops pass away

Both prelates had worked alongside Robert Prevost in Peru’s bishops’ conference, and one had participated with him in an episcopal ordination.

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Archbishop Richard Daniel Alarcón Urrutia of the archdiocese of Cusco and Bishop Jorge Pedro Carrión Pavlich of the diocese of Puno passed away on October 30 and 31, respectively. Their deaths came as preparations are underway for Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Peru. The city of Cusco is on the Pope’s itinerary; although the Peruvian government had reportedly suggested visiting Puno as well, it was ultimately not included in the official itinerary.

The Holy Father had worked alongside both of the late bishops when he was a member of the Peruvian Bishops’ Conference, in which he served in various roles over the years, including second vice-president.

The archbishop of Cusco

Vatican News reported the death of Archbishop Alarcón Urrutia on October 31, noting that Pope Leo had sent a message with his condolences to the deceased prelate’s family and diocesan community. In the text, the Holy Father described the late archbishop as a “selfless pastor.”

Alarcón Urrutia was born in Lima, Peru, on April 10, 1952. He was ordained a priest in 1976 and became a bishop in 2001. He was installed as Archbishop of Cusco on January 3, 2015.

On February 22, 2021, Alarcón Urrutia was the principal consecrator at the episcopal ordination of Lizardo Estrada Herrera, with then-Bishop Robert Prevost serving as one of two co-consecrators. At the time, Estrada Herrera became one of the auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese of Cusco.

The archbishop’s death followed a “long illness.” Pope Leo had recently named Auxiliary Bishop Lizardo Estrada Herrera as Alarcón Urrutia’s coadjutor on August 29, 2026. Unlike an auxiliary bishop, a coadjutor has the right of succession. Estrada Herrera therefore automatically became Archbishop of Cusco upon his predecessor’s death.

The bishop of Puno

On November 1, local media reported the death of Bishop Jorge Pedro Carrión Pavlich of Puno. He passed away on the night of October 31 in a hospital in Lima, where he had been receiving care for an illness for more than 12 weeks, according to Andina news agency.

Carrión Pavlich was born on May 21, 1950, in Tarma, Peru. After studying in Germany, he was ordained to the priesthood on August 15, 1976. Pope John Paul II named him apostolic administrator of the diocese of Puno on February 14, 1998. He was consecrated bishop for the diocese on May 7, 2000.

As bishop, he reportedly focused particularly on evangelizing Indigenous communities where the people speak Quechua and Aymara.