Pope Leo XIV’s Peruvian inner circle

Four religious sisters, a trusted secretary, and two bishops are among the Peruvians who remain close to Leo XIV following his election as pope.

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After spending more than 20 years in Peru as a missionary and bishop, Pope Leo XIV developed a strong bond with his adopted homeland, where he has held citizenship since 2015. Since his election as pope, he has surrounded himself with several fellow Peruvian citizens and remains especially close to certain members of the country's bishops' conference.

His personal secretary

Monsignor Edgard Iván Rimaycuna Inga is the Pope's strongest personal link to his former Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru. One of Leo XIV's first appointments after his election, the discreet 37-year-old aide was ordained a priest in Chiclayo in 2014, shortly after then-Bishop Robert Prevost arrived in the diocese, which he led until 2023.

The Pope has known Rimaycuna since his seminary years and was able to follow the young priest's early ministry for nearly a decade. Prevost also took an interest in his education, sending him to study in Rome. The two later reunited there after Pope Francis appointed Prevost prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in 2023. Rimaycuna subsequently became his personal secretary.

In one of his rare interviews, the Peruvian priest explained that he had taken to heart the words of St. John the Baptist: “He must increase, but I must decrease” (Jn 3:30).

And besides accompanying the Pope wherever he goes, Rimaycuna is also reportedly the Pontiff's regular tennis partner on the courts at Castel Gandolfo.

Four religious sisters at the Apostolic Palace

Until Pope Leo XIV's recent trip to France, their presence was one of the Vatican's best-kept secrets.

In addition to his secretaries, five religious sisters quietly reside in the papal apartments of the Apostolic Palace. Four Peruvians and one American, they belong to the small community that surrounds the Pope in his daily life.

Although some Vatican collaborators had noticed their presence, it became public when two of them accompanied the Pontiff on his trip to Paris, Lourdes, and Metz. The Italian newspaper La Repubblica subsequently reported on the sisters, explaining that they work part-time at the Apostolic Palace while continuing their studies in Rome.

The sisters, who maintain a low profile, belong to Pro Ecclesia Sancta, a Catholic institute of consecrated life founded in Peru in 1992, and now active in a few countries, including the United States. According to information obtained by I.MEDIA, contrary to some press reports, the sisters assist the Pope's secretaries in their work rather than being specifically responsible for household duties.

These sisters are not to be confused with the nuns who live at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, entrusted with the specific mission of prayer for the Successor of Peter.

On October 30, Archbishop Richard Daniel Alarcón Urrutia, the Franciscan archbishop of Cusco, died, just days before the Pope's historic visit to his archdiocese. His successor is Archbishop Lizardo Estrada Herrera, whom Leo XIV had appointed coadjutor archbishop on August 29. As coadjutor, he automatically succeeded Alarcón Urrutia upon his death.

A member of the Order of St. Augustine, the 53-year-old archbishop has known Robert Francis Prevost since the latter's years in Trujillo, from 1988 to 1999. At that time, Prevost was his teacher and spiritual director during his Augustinian formation. The two continued working together for many years afterward.

In May 2023, Estrada Herrera was elected secretary general of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM). In that capacity, he has been received by the Pope on at least two occasions recorded in the official Vatican schedule.

As further evidence of the trust between the two men, Leo XIV has entrusted Estrada Herrera with several responsibilities in Rome, appointing him a member of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Dicastery for Communication.

His successor in Chiclayo

Bishop Edinson Edgardo Farfán Córdova, 52, has led the Diocese of Chiclayo since 2024. A member of the Order of St. Augustine, he succeeded Robert Francis Prevost, who had been called to Rome by Pope Francis to become prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. Given Prevost's responsibility for helping the Pontiff select bishops, it is highly likely that he played a role in the choice of his successor.

The two men have known each other particularly well since Prevost's time as prior general of the Augustinian Order, from 2001 to 2013. During that period, Farfán Córdova made his solemn profession of religious vows in 2003 and was ordained a priest in 2008.