What the midterm elections mean for abortion laws

Four states had abortion measures on their ballots in the midterm elections. Here’s the breakdown of the results.

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While a “blue tsunami” swept the United States, the question of abortion legislation is top of mind for many Catholic voters. Four states — Idaho, Missouri, Nevada, and Virginia — had abortion measures on their ballots in the midterm elections. Here’s the breakdown.

One win in Idaho

Idaho voters rejected Proposition 1, keeping Idaho's near-total abortion ban in place. The measure would have legalized abortion until fetal viability and for medical emergencies.

In a July 30 statement, Bishop Peter Christensen of the Diocese of Boise, Idaho, had urged Catholics in the state to vote no on Proposition 1, saying:

Prop 1 is radically pro-abortion and would legalize late-term abortions into the third trimester. If passed, Prop 1 would remove nearly all protections for pre-born babies and put vulnerable women at risk… Prop 1, if passed, would be devastating for the protection of human life and undermining parental rights. Prop 1 is too extreme for Idaho, and we must vote NO this fall on this ballot initiative.

He also offered a “pastoral reflection on Proposition 1” in September, urging Idahoans to consider the humanity of unborn children:

In conversations about abortion, I often notice how easily the child can disappear from our language. We speak about privacy, autonomy, medical decisions and difficult circumstances, all of which can involve genuine human concerns. But as Christians, we must always ask one more question: What about the child? Who speaks for the one who cannot speak?

Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action, called Idaho’s rejection of Proposition 1 “a tremendous victory.”

Missouri, Nevada, and Virginia cement abortion access

Two states, Nevada and Virginia, voted to cement their legal protection for abortion. Nevada’s Question 6 allows abortion until fetal viability, and afterward as needed to “protect the life or health of the pregnant patient." In Virginia, voters passed Question 1, enshrining abortion access in the state constitution.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, voters rejected Amendment 3, a Republican-led proposal that sought to repeal the state's 2024 abortion amendment and prohibit abortion (allowing limited exceptions through 12 weeks for rape and incest, and allowing abortion after that for medical emergencies or fetal anomalies).

The Missouri Catholic Conference released a statement following the defeat, signed by its four Catholic bishops, which read in part:

We are profoundly saddened that Missouri voters chose to reject pro-life Amendment 3 and the legal protections for women and children we had hoped to restore. This result, however, does not mark the end of our work. The Catholic Church in Missouri will continue to advocate for policies that uphold the dignity of every person, protect the most vulnerable among us, and provide compassionate support to those in need, as she has always done. We remain steadfast in our commitment to accompany mothers and fathers facing hardship in their pregnancies and to offer hope and healing to those who have been wounded by the scourge of abortion.

Ahead of Nevada’s vote on Ballot Question 6, Archbishop George Leo Thomas of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas directed that a letter regarding the measure be read at all Masses the weekend of October 3-4, observed as Respect Life Sunday in the United States. In it, he urged Catholics to vote no on the measure:

Unborn children have no voice and cannot defend themselves. As Catholics, our faith requires us to protect the inherent dignity of every human life and to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves… I encourage you to vote no on Question 6 and invite your family and friends to do the same.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s commitment to fighting for the dignity of every human life, saying in a statement: