From recycling and buying local food to reforestation projects, Catholic institutions and families are putting Pope Francis’ environmental vision into practice.

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Five years after the Vatican launched it, the Laudato Si’ Action Platform presented a progress report on November 4, 2026. The online platform allows Catholic organizations around the world to create and track their own environmental projects. The initiative brings together tens of thousands of people involved in efforts ranging from composting to reforestation.

At the Holy See Press Office, the organizers of the platform, sponsored by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development — the Vatican's “environment ministry” — announced that 13,652 accounts had been registered in five years. Of these, 6,238 belong to institutions — parishes, schools, associations, and others — while 7,414 belong to families and individuals.

According to estimates, more than half (53%) of the world's religious congregations have joined the initiative. Inspired by Pope Francis' well-known encyclical Laudato si’, this digital logbook offers a seven-year program built around seven goals, with the ability to track the implementation of environmental initiatives. “An invitation isn’t enough: those who ask for a commitment must also accompany those who undertake it,” Sister Alessandra Smerilli, prefect of the dicastery, observed at the press conference.

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The organizers of this ecologically conscious network also presented a ranking of the most popular activities. Recycling is in first place (7.5% of actions in 2026), followed by buying food from local producers (4.9%). Composting came in third (3.5%). Other popular activities include installing energy-efficient lighting and organizing social and environmental events.

Goals for 2031 and beyond

The organization presented its goals for the next five years, through 2031. The platform aims to reach 50,000 registered accounts, including 20,000 Catholic institutions and 1,000 dioceses. “We have spent five years demonstrating that the Church is willing to respond. The next five years must demonstrate what the Church is willing to change,” emphasized Lorna Gold, executive director of the Laudato Si’ Movement.

The website has also launched an Atlas bringing together the environmental commitments of participating Catholic institutions and local environmental data, including deforestation, emissions, and climate risks. The Laudato Si’ Movement also intends to train bishops, priests, and seminarians as “ambassadors” for the cause.

Some of the projects span five years, such as an initiative by the bishops of Nigeria, who have pledged to plant 20,000 trees annually in every diocese in the country. Others have deadlines more than a decade away, such as the Diocese of Salford in England, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038.