Before Bob met Leo, there was Patti

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

When Pope Leo quoted Bob Dylan in a Vatican document this year — the singer’s rarely heard 1963 anti-nuclear poem “Go Away You Bomb” — the gesture made headlines around the world. Some even hailed it as a first: a pope reaching across the cultural divide to embrace the voice of the counterculture. But the bridge between rock and Rome had already been under construction for years, quietly and persistently. Among those building that bridge is another American artist who had known Dylan since the beginning: Patti Smith.

Smith, who turned 80 in December 2026, is probably still best known as the “Godmother of Punk” — the fierce poet-rocker whose 1975 debut album Horses sits at number 26 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. This year, she was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts, marking 50 years since her first concert in Spain at the dawn of that country’s democracy. In an interview ahead of the ceremony, she described the prize as an encounter with memory. “Spain was freedom then,” she said. “I am glad to be part of that memory.”

“Patti’s still the best”

Smith met Bob Dylan in 1975, the same year Horses came out, backstage at The Bitter End in New York. Clive Davis, who had just signed her to Arista Records, suggested Dylan attend. She was brash. He was amused. A photographer caught them together and the image ran in the Village Voice, announcing something: two of the great American lyricists of their era, occupying the same room at the same moment. Smith later admitted she had been something of “a jerk” that night, overcome by nerves, but Dylan responded with characteristic warmth. “There was an electricity in that room,” she recalled.

The relationship that followed was more than fandom. Dylan had shaped her from the start — his 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home, his electric pivot, had reached her young ears and cracked open what she thought language could do. She came to poetry and music the way he had: through words pushed to their edges. By 1995, they were touring together. She opened for him on the Paradise Lost tour and they performed his song "Dark Eyes" together seven times, trading verses across the microphone. Dylan said of her: “A lot of girls have started since Patti’s started, but Patti’s still the best.”

The most visible expression of that friendship came in December 2016, when Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature but did not attend the Stockholm ceremony. Smith went in his place — not to accept, but to sing. She performed "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall," and partway through, she stopped. She had forgotten the words. She stood before the Swedish Academy and said simply: “I’m sorry. I’m so nervous.” She gathered herself and finished. It was one of the most human moments in the history of that very formal occasion, and it spoke to what the friendship between them had always been: not glamour, but depth.

St. Francis, the Vatican, and a Tau cross

Smith’s connection to the Catholic world runs in parallel. It has never been showy, and that is perhaps why it has lasted. In her memories, she recalls that, as a child, she asked her mother what color a soul has. As a young woman she found comfort in St. Bernadette. In recent decades, she has drawn close to St. Francis of Assisi, whose invitation to simplicity and care for all creatures she describes as “what I wish to aspire to.”

In 2012, she made a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Assisi, meditated at the tomb of Francis, and volunteered to help restore a centuries-old fresco by Giotto. The 10-minute track "Constantine's Dream," from her 2012 album Banga, frames Francis as a spiritual compass, setting his radical humility against the destructive forces of contemporary consumerism. She began wearing a Tau cross — the T-shaped symbol Francis used as his personal seal. When Pope Francis was elected in March 2013 and took that name, Smith, who had been following the conclave on television, rejoiced openly.

The Vatican connection deepened through Jesuit priest and journalist Antonio Spadaro, now Secretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education. The two met for an interview in New York in 2025 and found, as Smith put it, that art and faith ask the same questions. They stayed in touch. Spadaro invited her to open the Vatican pavilion at the Venice Biennale, where she performed inside the 17th-century Santa Maria di Nazareth Church, evoking the Benedictine mystic Hildegard of Bingen — the great medieval abbess who understood music as a form of prayer and is a Doctor of the Church. When Brother Giulio Cesareo from the Convent of Assisi asked whether Smith would write a poem to mark the 800th anniversary of Francis’ death in 2026, she agreed at once, despite being in the middle of an exhausting tour marking the 50th anniversary of Horses. The poem was published in La Repubblica and in the Italian magazine San Francesco Vive.

Meeting Leo

This past summer, through Spadaro, Smith met Pope Leo. She wore her Tau cross to the encounter. The Pope, it emerged, had watched her recent interview on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which she broke the ice with the host by touching his arm and saying simply “hi.” Leo had seen it. When Smith arrived for their meeting, he greeted her the same way — looking at her and saying “hi!” She recounted the exchange in a later interview with Katie Couric: “He kind of got me at my own game.”