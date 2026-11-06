California governor commutes all 548 of state’s death sentences

The action by outgoing governor Gavin Newsom will face court review and possible challenges from victims' advocates, but is welcomed by Catholic voices.

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California had the largest Death Row in the Western Hemisphere, with 548 prisoners under sentence of death. On Thursday, November 5, California's outgoing governor Gavin Newsom exercised his prerogative to commute all death sentences to sentences of life without the possibility of parole.

Such commutations, at both the state and federal level, are not uncommon, but are usually granted in smaller numbers and upon individual review. Newsom, a prominent foe of capital punishment, said he chose not to apply commutation differently based on different crimes. In an open letter to Californians, he cited his personal moral beliefs, as well as the dubious efficacy and fairness of applying the death penalty, in making the decision.

I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us. ... By every measure, California’s system for administering the death penalty is a failure. It has not been and cannot be fairly applied and has resulted in the conviction of innocent people.

Newsom's decision may also be driven by his expected try for a Democratic presidential run in 2028. It is not the first time Newsom, who describes himself as a Catholic, has attempted to halt the death sentence in California. The state has not executed an inmate since 2006, and shortly after Newsom took office in 2019, he declared a moratorium on executions. The governor has no power to abolish the death penalty entirely; that power belongs to the electorate, which has consistently voted to retain it.

Under California law, commutations for those convicted of more than one felony -- about 70% of those on Death Row -- must be reviewed by the State Supreme Court. In addition, challenges may be brought by victims' advocates or pro-death penalty advocates.

Outcry from victims' advocates

Opposition to Newsom's commutations began last month, when he mentioned on his podcast that he was considering the move. The California District Attorneys Association sent the governor a letter criticizing it.

"Every death sentence in California represents an individual case in which a jury heard the evidence, considered the circumstances and determined that the most serious punishment under our law was warranted," association President Jeannine M. Pacioni said.

Newsom acknowledged that his decision would be hurtful for some, and spent time with victims' families, public safety advocates, and religious and civic leaders in the past weeks in preparation. “I deeply respect the views of those who will strongly disagree with my decision, including some families of victims who have suffered the worst possible loss,” he wrote.

The announcement was greeted with an outcry from the families of victims like 12-year-old Polly Klaas, who was kidnapped and killed in 1996 and whose killer is still on Death Row. While Klaas's father, Mark Klaas, decried the decision, her sister, Jess Nichol, issued a statement of support.

"I used to think the man who killed my sister deserved execution,” Nichol said. “But over time I've realized that whether he's executed has absolutely nothing to do with my recovery or with real public safety."

Support from death-penalty abolitionists, including Catholics

Anti-death penalty activists applauded Newsom's move, even preparing a public service announcement to help promote abolition.

Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, director of the Catholic Mobilizing Network, a non-profit group that mobilizes people of goodwill to end the death penalty, issued the following statement:

Today’s historic decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom demonstrates how justice can be rooted in mercy and restoration instead of death and retribution. It is an incredibly encouraging and historic witness for life and advances human dignity. In courageously signing the largest commutation in world history, the governor has saved the lives of 548 men and women by changing their sentences from the death penalty to life without parole. He has given each of these individuals a tangible sign of hope and a chance for rehabilitation. Catholic Mobilizing Network (CMN) believes in the God-given dignity of every person, no matter the harm one has caused or suffered. We therefore celebrate that today’s decision underscores the sacred value of 548 lives and leaves open the possibility for repair and transformation to the greatest extent possible. Every person deserves the opportunity to transform hurt and suffering into healing, redemption, and wholeness. At the same time, we bear witness to the incomparable suffering that the families and loved ones of murder victims endure. We hear the cry for justice and accountability that grave harm rightly deserves, and we continue to hold them in prayer. By acting on clemency, Gov. Newsom has demonstrated the kind of moral clarity and political courage that defines lasting leadership. He has set a national standard we pray will be emulated by other governors – namely Gov. Mike DeWine in Ohio, Gov. Laura Kelly in Kansas, and Gov. Kay Ivey in Alabama. CMN invites Catholics and people of goodwill to join us in thanking Gov. Newsom for his bold and courageous action.