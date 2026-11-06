Cardinal Parolin wonders about effects of US midterms

Following the US midterm elections, the Vatican secretary of state called for political cooperation and expressed hope for progress toward peace in Ukraine.

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The results of the US midterm elections will “certainly bring changes,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, told reporters November 5, 2026.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Rome marking the centenary of the ordination of the first Chinese bishops, the Vatican's second-ranking official expressed hope that “reason and common sense will prevail” following the elections that shifted control of both chambers of Congress

Asked about Pope Leo XIV's decision to vote in the elections, the Italian cardinal said that the Pope had “every right to do so.” He acknowledged that the move was “unprecedented” in the history of the papacy.

The Holy See confirmed on October 30 that Leo XIV, an American citizen, had cast his ballot by mail in Chicago. It also noted that the Pope had voted in previous elections in both the United States and Peru.

Cardinal Parolin said it was “very difficult to predict what changes might come about” following the elections. The 71-year-old cardinal nevertheless expressed anticipation in terms of world peace, saying that the political changes could help “turn the page on this painful chapter in Ukraine,” as well as other conflicts around the world.

A call for cooperation

Speaking to reporters the previous day in Molfetta, southern Italy, the cardinal had also emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation across political differences.

“We hope there can always be cooperation and dialogue,” he said, according to Rai News.