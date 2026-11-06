Jonathan Roumie shares the lasting toll of playing Jesus

Filming Jesus' crucifixion for 'The Chosen' left the actor struggling with emotions that followed him into church.

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Jonathan Roumie has spent nearly a decade portraying Jesus in The Chosen, but filming the crucifixion for the show's sixth season proved more difficult than anything he had experienced before. And the emotional impact didn't end when the cameras stopped rolling.

In a new interview with CCM Magazine, the Catholic actor revealed that the experience had changed the way he reacted to something he had seen countless times before: a crucifix.

"I'd be in church and I'd look at a crucifix and I just start weeping because I'd been at that vantage point trying to convince my brain that that was happening to me," he explained.

And yet, Roumie was acting. However physically and emotionally demanding those scenes might have been, he was surrounded by a film crew, knowing that eventually the director would call "Cut!"

Of course, for Jesus, there was no such reprieve. The pain, the humiliation, the agony of the Cross were all horrifically real. And if merely portraying those final hours could leave Roumie in tears long after filming had ended, it brings home something of the unimaginable suffering Christ endured for mankind.

The actor spent three weeks in Matera, Italy, filming the crucifixion scenes, which he described -- quite understandably -- as the most demanding of the entire series.

"It was impossible. It was an impossible thing. It was impossible. Like it felt impossible. We did it. So it wasn't impossible, but it felt impossible."

The actor admitted that he struggled to leave the experience behind, describing its psychological effects as having "an element of PTSD that is very, very real."

He went on to share: "It's a hard thing to explain to people because it just sounds like to me, it sounds like I must be insane."

Finding his way back

Fortunately, filming the seventh season, which depicts the Resurrection, brought a welcome change of pace.

"Having the joy of the Resurrection for the filming of season seven and the fun of being back with the disciples," Roumie explained, made it easier for "Jonathan to reemerge."

The actor also spoke about how playing Jesus has deepened his own Catholic faith. Asked how his relationship with God had changed since the beginning of the series, he described experiencing greater intimacy with God, the saints, and his guardian angel, along with a growing desire to understand his faith.

And while millions of viewers have come to associate Roumie's face with Jesus, the actor hopes that association will eventually matter less than the person he portrays.